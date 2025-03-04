Parachute Changed This Tiny Detail — Now Its Bath Towels Are Softer and More Absorbent Than Ever

When brands reformulate, reactions are mixed. Foundations lose coverage. Sodas taste less sweet. And are protein bars shrinking? But Parachute’s latest bath towel reformulation — or rather, refabrication — is one worth celebrating.

The Organic Plush Bath Collection is, reportedly, Parachute’s densest, softest, and most absorbent towel yet. The lineup includes a washcloth, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet, available in the brand’s signature hues: White, Bone, Sage, and Adobe.

Each is crafted from 100% organic Turkish Aegean cotton — luxurious in its own right — but the real magic lies in its density, packing in an extra 50 grams per meter for a cushiony, hotel-caliber feel.

The Classic Turkish Cotton collection isn’t going anywhere (nor are the Soft Rib and Waffle blends for the loyalists). But unlike those underwhelming annual tech upgrades, this supercharged weave actually delivers — and might just make your tried-and-true Parachute bath towels feel a little outdated. Be the judge below.

Organic Plush Bath Sheet View at Parachute Price: $89 If you love clay, terracotta — anything in that warm, earthy family — Adobe is your shade. So why not go big with a bath sheet? Beyond looking chic and plush folded in a linen closet or draped over a hook, it boasts a whopping 750 grams of long-staple Turkish Aegean cotton per square meter — meaning you’ll be dry in no time.

Organic Plush Hand Towel View at Parachute Price: $34 Hand towels might not be the most thrilling purchase, but they’re not the place to skimp — no one wants to rub their hands dry. These ultra-absorbent towels do the job with minimal effort, making them gentle on skin and impressively efficient (cue the guest compliments: what is this sorcery?).

Organic Plush Bath Towel View at Parachute Price: $59 One look at this Sage hue, and relaxation kicks in — serene, spa-like, and sophisticated. It pairs beautifully with soft creams and beiges or, for a richer contrast, deep chocolate brown (the shade of the moment). Or try it with Adobe, your new favorite. Unlike most bath towels that lose their absorbency over time, this one is built for the long haul — unparalleled softness, absorbency, and durability, wash after wash.

Organic Plush Washcloth View at Parachute Price: $19 You can never have too many washcloths. A clean face is non-negotiable, and realistically, you shouldn’t be reusing them too many times before swapping in a fresh one. To avoid constant laundry cycles, we recommend keeping at least six in rotation. We went with Bone — light enough to feel crisp like white, but just warm enough to disguise any lingering makeup or skincare residue.

The Organic Plush Bath collection is pictured in all four earthy colorways: White, Bone, Sage, and Clay. (Image credit: Parachute)

Parachute’s cloud-like towels have you floating? Well, their Cloud Quilt takes it even further — gauzy, airy, and impossibly light, it’s the stuff dreams are made of. Literally.