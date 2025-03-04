Parachute Changed This Tiny Detail — Now Its Bath Towels Are Softer and More Absorbent Than Ever
A denser weave, a plush new feel — this might be its best towel yet
When brands reformulate, reactions are mixed. Foundations lose coverage. Sodas taste less sweet. And are protein bars shrinking? But Parachute’s latest bath towel reformulation — or rather, refabrication — is one worth celebrating.
The Organic Plush Bath Collection is, reportedly, Parachute’s densest, softest, and most absorbent towel yet. The lineup includes a washcloth, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet, available in the brand’s signature hues: White, Bone, Sage, and Adobe.
Each is crafted from 100% organic Turkish Aegean cotton — luxurious in its own right — but the real magic lies in its density, packing in an extra 50 grams per meter for a cushiony, hotel-caliber feel.
The Classic Turkish Cotton collection isn’t going anywhere (nor are the Soft Rib and Waffle blends for the loyalists). But unlike those underwhelming annual tech upgrades, this supercharged weave actually delivers — and might just make your tried-and-true Parachute bath towels feel a little outdated. Be the judge below.
Price: $89
If you love clay, terracotta — anything in that warm, earthy family — Adobe is your shade. So why not go big with a bath sheet? Beyond looking chic and plush folded in a linen closet or draped over a hook, it boasts a whopping 750 grams of long-staple Turkish Aegean cotton per square meter — meaning you’ll be dry in no time.
Price: $34
Hand towels might not be the most thrilling purchase, but they’re not the place to skimp — no one wants to rub their hands dry. These ultra-absorbent towels do the job with minimal effort, making them gentle on skin and impressively efficient (cue the guest compliments: what is this sorcery?).
Price: $59
One look at this Sage hue, and relaxation kicks in — serene, spa-like, and sophisticated. It pairs beautifully with soft creams and beiges or, for a richer contrast, deep chocolate brown (the shade of the moment). Or try it with Adobe, your new favorite. Unlike most bath towels that lose their absorbency over time, this one is built for the long haul — unparalleled softness, absorbency, and durability, wash after wash.
Price: $19
You can never have too many washcloths. A clean face is non-negotiable, and realistically, you shouldn’t be reusing them too many times before swapping in a fresh one. To avoid constant laundry cycles, we recommend keeping at least six in rotation. We went with Bone — light enough to feel crisp like white, but just warm enough to disguise any lingering makeup or skincare residue.
Parachute’s cloud-like towels have you floating? Well, their Cloud Quilt takes it even further — gauzy, airy, and impossibly light, it’s the stuff dreams are made of. Literally.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Everyone's Eating Caviar Again — These Are the Serving Dishes Nailing the Modern Take on This Dinner Party Trend
From martini glass tater tots to “Caviar University,” the roe renaissance is here. Indulging in style starts with the perfect servers, and we've curated the best
By Julia Demer Published
-
This 600-Year-Old Fabric Design Is Having a Moment — It Brings a Sense of 'Age and History' to Your Home
These days, there are so many ways to do statement verdure textiles, and it doesn't have to involve relinquishing your entire wall
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Everyone's Eating Caviar Again — These Are the Serving Dishes Nailing the Modern Take on This Dinner Party Trend
From martini glass tater tots to “Caviar University,” the roe renaissance is here. Indulging in style starts with the perfect servers, and we've curated the best
By Julia Demer Published
-
H&M's Ikebana Vases Are the Only Way I'm Going to Arrange Flowers From Now on
Although an ancient form of floral art, Ikebana is still relevant and widely practiced today. Here, a floral designer explains the practice
By Devin Toolen Published
-
All My 'Wellness' Friends Are Recommending This Sleep-Inducing Weighted Blanket That 'Hugs Back'
Most weighted blankets press down, while this one makes you feel like you're in an embrace, according to the reviews
By Julia Demer Published
-
Italy Called, and It Looks Like Lulu and Georgia's Latest Outdoor Collection Answered
Villa views, vespas, and Sarah Sherman Samuel’s signature touch — this lineup captures the sights of a European summer
By Julia Demer Published
-
Which Anthropologie Collection Are You? Pick Between These 3 Spring 2025 Looks and We'll Tell You What It Says About You
Modern Romantic, Artful Aesthete, or more Curated Cottage Charm? There really is something for everyone at Anthro
By Devin Toolen Published
-
The Women Defining Design — 11 Female-Founded Home Brands to Know (and Shop)
Meet the fierce, female-led home brands that are shaping the way we decorate, dine, and design in 2025
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Genius Stack Goes From Decor to Plate Set, and Back — And It's on Sale at Saks
Modular design meets table settings in a 1970s design known as 'La Boule'
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Every Party House Needs Good Martini Glasses — I Just Found Cool, Design-Forward Ones From a Surprising Source
The art of the perfect Martini relies on a good glass, and these ones will be the stars of the show at any cocktail evening hosted at home
By Hugh Metcalf Published