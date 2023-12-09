Parachute's Cloud Quilt is Going Viral, but is it The Right Choice For Good Sleep? Here’s What Experts Say

The look of linen, but the comfort and convenience of cotton. That's what Parachute's so-called Cloud Quilt supposedly promises, and it's quickly becoming the next big thing in the world of bedding.

This viral quilt has been selling like hotcakes, and while we love the rustic aesthetic, the question of practicality is also at the forefront of our minds. In our modern world it's so easy to be influenced into buying things at the click of a button, but when it comes to buying a new quilt for your modern bedroom, the priority should really be how well it helps you to sleep.

There are other factors to consider when it comes to the functionality of our bedding, too. How easy is it to wash, for example, and how well does it regulate temperature? With a heftier price tag than most, you'll want to find the answer to such questions before handing over your money. If you're debating whether to buy into this latest trend, here's everything you need to know about the Cloud Quilt.

Why is the Cloud Quilt so popular?

If you've had a scroll through your Instagram explore page recently - and assuming your algorithm is as interiors-focused as ours - you've almost certainly seen the Cloud Quilt from Parachute crop up on your grid. This is in part due to the aesthetic allure. The rustic, natural look of linen has been having a real moment of late, but it's not the best bedding material in terms of practicality.

That's where this innovative quilt comes in. Made of organic Turkish cotton, it feels much softer, fuller, and fluffier than linen sheets, with a poly batting fill that adds a loftiness to your bed that's perfect for hunkering down season (and beyond). Meanwhile, the gauze-type fabric on top still gives it the look of linen. Owners of the Cloud Quilt claim it really is the closest you'll get to cloud-like comfort.

Carlie Gasia, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis, believes this combination of the aesthetic and practical is why the bedding option is so popular. 'The cloud quilt's current popularity could also be due to its versatility and comfort, especially as colder weather approaches,' she says. 'It's warm yet breathable, making it suitable for different sleeping temperature preferences. It’s also available in multiple color options which cater to various aesthetic tastes, allowing people to choose based on their preferred style.'

Is the cloud quilt good for sleep?

The real question on our lips, however, is does it help you to sleep better? We often spend time and money investing in the best mattress or bed frame to improve our sleep quality but don't give enough attention to the linens we sleep under. The good news is that the organic cotton of the Cloud Quilt is one of the best materials on the market.

While it might be celebrating its moment of fame right now, however, Carlie suggests that the Cloud Quilt might be best suited for summer. 'This quilt is made of 100% cotton, an excellent choice for sleep, particularly in warmer climates due to its breathability,' she says. 'Its natural fabric is soft, comfortable, and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for those with allergies or sensitive skin.'

Compared to synthetic materials, cotton is a great choice when it comes to allergens and mites, too. 'With its resistance to mold, bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens, cotton bedding not only ensures a restful sleep but also helps with allergies,' she notes. 'It's machine-washable which makes maintenance easy, but whether it really enhances sleep quality depends on your individual sleep and bedding preferences.'

One of the big downfalls of snuggly, synthetic comforters and throws is that after a certain amount of time, they can actually make you too hot, causing you to sweat and offering a perfect environment for bacteria. Cotton on the other hand is far better at regulating your body temperature and, as a natural option, organic types are a far better choice for those with sensitive skin.

Is the cloud quilt worth the price?

Ranging from $259 for a twin and $309 for a king, the Cloud Quilt has a higher price tag than your average quilt. The question is, is it worth the investment?

'Determining whether the cloud quilt is worth the price depends on individual sleeping preferences and budget,' says Carlie. 'The quilt is high quality and has many benefits, however, whether or not it’s worth the price is subjective.' For us, the deciding factor in cases like this is those small extras you might not consider, but make all the difference in making your life easier, and we might have found the real swing here - the Cloud Quilt is totally fine to wash in your machine! For us, that makes it a real winner.

Really though, the decision is down to you. As Carlie notes: 'Assessing whether the quilt aligns with one's preferences, such as comfort, design, and warmth, alongside considering its price, will help determine its overall worth.'