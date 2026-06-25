It's Not Quite a BBQ, but This Table Grill Is the Most Stylish Way to Cook (and Entertain) Outdoors If You've Only Got a Small Space Like a Balcony

Don't just cook *for* the event this summertime, make cooking *the* event

Emma Breislin's avatar
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a table grill with food on on a wooden surface surrounded by cutlery
(Image credit: Ofyr)

Why is it that I groan at the thought of standing over the kitchen stove every night, but the idea of doing it at the table seems so exciting? Swiss fondues are a long-standing tradition in my family — it's like a meal served with a show — but a pot of melted cheese doesn't sound so enticing come summertime.

A BBQ, though? That's a non-negotiable in the sunny season. When I first came across the OFYR Tabl'O Outdoor Table Grill (available at John Lewis), two thoughts rushed through my head: it's so sleek and compact, and, at £295, it's pretty affordable compared to other table-top grills (for reference, a Minimax Big Green Egg retails for £925).

But outdoor kitchen trends this year aren't just about specs, they're about style, too (obviously), and as my first introduction to OFYR as a brand, I can hand on heart say that I don't think I've ever seen more stylish outdoor cooking equipment. Whether you've got a wide-open space or an inner-city balcony, I feel like the Tabl'O won't just help cater the event, it'll become the event.

If you've got a smaller outdoor space, but still want to recreate the feeling of a dedicated outdoor kitchen, tabletop grills are a game-changer. Charcoal BBQs tend to be the most affordable option, but that doesn't have to mean sacrificing style altogether.

Below, I've found six alternatives to the OFYR Tabl'O, ranging in both cost and cuteness. From options that can pack away, to portable designs, and some of the prettiest BBQs on the market, I'm sure you'll find something that suits.

Looking for something a little more design-y? Japanese outdoor grills definitely shine in that department, though they tend to be on the more expensive side, so it's worth waiting for a sale (ahem, Amazon Prime Day) before buying.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.