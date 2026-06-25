Why is it that I groan at the thought of standing over the kitchen stove every night, but the idea of doing it at the table seems so exciting? Swiss fondues are a long-standing tradition in my family — it's like a meal served with a show — but a pot of melted cheese doesn't sound so enticing come summertime.

A BBQ, though? That's a non-negotiable in the sunny season. When I first came across the OFYR Tabl'O Outdoor Table Grill (available at John Lewis), two thoughts rushed through my head: it's so sleek and compact, and, at £295, it's pretty affordable compared to other table-top grills (for reference, a Minimax Big Green Egg retails for £925).

But outdoor kitchen trends this year aren't just about specs, they're about style, too (obviously), and as my first introduction to OFYR as a brand, I can hand on heart say that I don't think I've ever seen more stylish outdoor cooking equipment. Whether you've got a wide-open space or an inner-city balcony, I feel like the Tabl'O won't just help cater the event, it'll become the event.

OFYR Tabl'O Outdoor Table Grill in Black £295 at John Lewis As the smallest offering from OFYR's black-coated steel range, the Tabl'O is designed to cater for two to six people. And rather than gathering around the person behind the BBQ, I like the idea that with this design, everyone can reach and cook their own food, just the way they like it. Unlike the Kasai Konro Japanese Grill (another Livingetc favorite), it's not charcoal or wood-fired, but uses coconut briquettes, which produce less smoke and smell while still retaining that delicious, smoky flavor. Plus, it can maintain the temperature for two to three hours. You can flip between a flat-sided and grill-patterned table top, and the bundle above includes tongs. It's also worth noting that as this grill gets very hot, you have to be careful what surface you put it on, and it's not suitable for plastic or glass outdoor tables.





If you've got a smaller outdoor space, but still want to recreate the feeling of a dedicated outdoor kitchen, tabletop grills are a game-changer. Charcoal BBQs tend to be the most affordable option, but that doesn't have to mean sacrificing style altogether.

Below, I've found six alternatives to the OFYR Tabl'O, ranging in both cost and cuteness. From options that can pack away, to portable designs, and some of the prettiest BBQs on the market, I'm sure you'll find something that suits.

IKEA KORPÖN Portable Charcoal Barbecue £20 at ikea.com For something on the other end of the price range, IKEA's relatively new KORPÖN Portable Charcoal Barbecue has been met with fairly positive reviews so far. It's lightweight, inoffensive-looking, and, as one review points out, "you can pop it in your dishwasher." Customers note that you can cook a surprising amount of food on it (one managed to cater for five), and it's really straightforward to use. John Lewis Portable Charcoal BBQ in Cool Grey £29.99 at John Lewis Apart from its sleek silver hardware, it was the 'cool gray' colorway of this charcoal BBQ that caught my attention. Its matte finish makes it feel so modern. That said, it's specs perhaps aren't quite up to the standard of the others listed; some reviews note it's a bit fiddly and flimsy in parts. That said, others noted they rarely use their proper BBQ anymore, so surely not a dealbreaker. Habitat Mini Tabletop Kamado Charcoal BBQ £120 at Habitat UK This mini Komado has a lot of fans in the Livingetc office, namely due to its good looks. An icon when it comes to outdoor BBQs, this one is small enough to sit on a tabletop, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it's a worthwhile purchase: "Absolutely chuffed to bits with this lovely BBQ," writes one. "If in doubt, don't be... It's such good value for money and great quality features," says another. Morso Grill 71 Table Outdoor Barbecue £269 at Direct Stoves If you're willing to invest, this enamelled cast iron charcoal BBQ would be a good option. Just like a cast iron pan, it gets better with time as it seasons, plus you can't overlook the iconic grilling pattern it leaves on your food. It's currently discounted from £360, and includes free delivery. (Plus, at the time of writing, it's advertising 48 hour delivery, meaning you could get it ahead of the weekend.) 23% Off Kasai Japanese Grills Small Kasai Konro Hibachi Grill £307.20 at Amazon UK If looks really matter to you, this Hibachi Grill is a work of art, and one I'd proudly leave on display in my garden. Livingetc contributor, Luke Arthur Wells, recently reviewed it for us and says, "Not only is it elevating my outdoor cooking game, but I honestly think it's the best-looking type of BBQ out there." It's on the pricier side, but it's British-made, chef-approved, and a surefire conversation-starter. Weber Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal BBQ £114.99 at John Lewis Now, I'll admit: this isn't the prettiest of the bunch, but I actually bought this portable charcoal BBQ for my partner a few years back, and he loves it. We've taken it on picnics, but also set it up on the balcony at home. And it seems we're not the only ones who love it. It's got a 4.9/5-star rating after 56 reviews, with comments like "It looks very sleek," "Packs away easy," and, incredibly, "Purchased this BBQ 7 years ago and it is still going strong."

Looking for something a little more design-y? Japanese outdoor grills definitely shine in that department, though they tend to be on the more expensive side, so it's worth waiting for a sale (ahem, Amazon Prime Day) before buying.

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