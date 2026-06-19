Electric Pink Is the Latest Color We're Taking Straight From the Runway and Into Our Homes — Here's How
This trending color is hot off the runway, and it really is la vie en rose
Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.
If the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were any indication, pink is big right now. Across the collections, blush pink was a clear standout, and while you can’t go wrong with this dusty favorite, it was the electric pops of fuchsia — in Alaïa and Chloé collections — that truly stole the show for us.
The trending pink shade is flirty and fabulous, but not only on the runway. Decorating with pink is having a renaissance in interiors, too. The revival of maximalism has seen elements of 80s interiors trickle back into the mainstream — think curved sofas, animal print, chrome accents — and with it, intense pops of color.
Whether you’re looking to lean into Memphis style, or you are just hoping to tap into your inner Material Girl like Madonna, here are a few ways you can incorporate this trend into your own home (and why).
Still think a pink and green combination should never be seen? Erdem clashed a vibrant pink trend with a neon green set, creating an electric and energizing look for its Spring/Summer 2026 show at London Fashion Week.
You can translate this into your interiors by pairing statement pinks with a few smaller sour green accents for a high-contrast look; to make it more liveable, play with differing saturations and scale.
Alternatively, Cecilie Bahnsen’s Spring/Summer collection played with texture and shape, punctuated with bold pinks. Geometric pattern and interesting silhouettes made the saturated shade feel layered and rich — an important lesson to bring into our homes, too.
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Here's how to bring bold pink hues into your home.
This plush armchair is part of Love Your Home's collaboration with Livingetc. This deep orchid color in the house velvet fabric is arguably the most glamorous take on this trend, and with dark walnut legs, the piece is a contemporary, grounded way to lean into this trend.
Designed by Phoebe Stubbs, each jug is handblown in a London hot glass studio. The jug is perfect for al fresco drinks as we head into the warmer months, and the deep pink with the blush handle is a color combination that the SS26 fashion designers were dreaming of.
Whether you are just looking to flirt with this color or whether you're ready to go full Barbie, incorporating these shades of pink can revitalize an interior. And if, after reading this, you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for the 80s, step things up by throwing in a few clashing patterns, too.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.