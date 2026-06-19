Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.

If the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were any indication, pink is big right now. Across the collections, blush pink was a clear standout, and while you can’t go wrong with this dusty favorite, it was the electric pops of fuchsia — in Alaïa and Chloé collections — that truly stole the show for us.

The trending pink shade is flirty and fabulous, but not only on the runway. Decorating with pink is having a renaissance in interiors, too. The revival of maximalism has seen elements of 80s interiors trickle back into the mainstream — think curved sofas, animal print, chrome accents — and with it, intense pops of color.

Whether you’re looking to lean into Memphis style, or you are just hoping to tap into your inner Material Girl like Madonna, here are a few ways you can incorporate this trend into your own home (and why).

Erdem clashed hot pink and neon green in its Spring/Summer 2026 show at London Fashion Week, to excellent effect. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Still think a pink and green combination should never be seen? Erdem clashed a vibrant pink trend with a neon green set, creating an electric and energizing look for its Spring/Summer 2026 show at London Fashion Week.

You can translate this into your interiors by pairing statement pinks with a few smaller sour green accents for a high-contrast look; to make it more liveable, play with differing saturations and scale.

Alternatively, Cecilie Bahnsen’s Spring/Summer collection played with texture and shape, punctuated with bold pinks. Geometric pattern and interesting silhouettes made the saturated shade feel layered and rich — an important lesson to bring into our homes, too.

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Here's how to bring bold pink hues into your home.

Cecilie Bahnsen's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week played with shape and texture in a bold pink. (Image credit: Peter White/Getty Images)

Whether you are just looking to flirt with this color or whether you're ready to go full Barbie, incorporating these shades of pink can revitalize an interior. And if, after reading this, you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for the 80s, step things up by throwing in a few clashing patterns, too.

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