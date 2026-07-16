There's a Science Behind Why This New Modular Sofa From Next Looks So Expensive

Its subtle curving silhouette pulls it away from your walls, and the impact of that is bigger than you may realize

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Soft Twill Forest Green Addison Modular Sofa Double Centre Piece
(Image credit: Next)

It seems like a logical thought process to push all your furniture to the very edge of the room, leaving as much free space as possible in the middle. Surely that makes a room look bigger, right? Wrong. What it often does is draw attention to the size (or lack thereof) of the space.

Instead, floating your furniture, even if only ever so slightly off the wall, blurs these boundaries, helping the walls recede and the focus return to the furniture itself.

That's why curved sofas, like the new Addison Modular Sofa from Next, have become so popular in recent years. Even if you were to push it up against the wall, it peels away — making it (and your space) look bigger and more expensive. Plus, it's hard to argue with a modular design these days, which gives you the flexibility to shape-shift your sofa depending on your space.

It's the sort of elevated-looking design we've come to expect from Next, especially as one of our under-the-radar spots for where to buy a sofa. Next's new design has a footstool that can either extend your sofa as a chaise or float independently in front as a stool or even a coffee table. Sold as individual pieces, you could even combine a few of the center pieces to create a really long, curved sofa. I'm picturing something in the style of the iconic De Sede DS-600 Snake Sofa, but for way, way less.

Available in both this Soft Twill in Forest Green and a more neutral Tailored Chenille in Oyster Natural, if you were to buy all three segments, it would set you back a total of £1,848, which, while not 'cheap', definitely lands on the affordable end of the scale for a curved sofa, compared to what you could expect to pay at a lot of specialist retailers.

Plus, Next offers 10% off when you buy two or more items priced at £150 or above, so it actually works in your favor that you have to buy each piece separately — for example, you'll get £184.80 back when buying all three pieces.

Next Addison Modular Sofa with jute rug, cushions, patterned curtains, round timber coffee table

Next's Addison Modular Sofa also comes in this Oyster Natural Tailored Chenille fabric.

(Image credit: Next)

If you don't need a new sofa, or don't have the budget to splash out on this one, the good news is that the same design principle of floating furniture can be applied to other furniture in your living room. Take a curved armchair or chaise longue, for example. By moving them even a few inches off the wall, you'll create the illusion of more space in your room.

Below are a few pieces I think would do the job perfectly.

Or Try These Alternatives...

Sold on the idea of a curved sofa in your living room, but not Next's style specifically? Here are three other curved sofas I'd seriously consider shopping for and floating in your space.

And believe it or not, the same science applies to floating your bed in the middle of the room. If you don't have an obvious wall to anchor your bed, perhaps you should try moving it into the centre of the space. It's not foolproof, though, and there are things to consider, but if you get it right, it's a shortcut to emulating a luxurious hotel style.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.