Martha Stewart x Safavieh Rugs Are On Sale — Here's Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

Whether you know her from her eponymous lifestyle empire, her famous friendship with Snoop Dogg, or her recent Netflix documentary, Martha Stewart has, over the course of her 40-year career, established herself as the face of modern homemaking. When she creates something for the home — be that a recipe, a rug, or range of crockery — you know you can trust it.

In fact, the current 'trad wife' trend owes a great deal to her. There would arguably be no Nara Smith had there not been Martha Stewart first. But after publishing 100 books, producing a TV and radio show, and a glossy magazine, Martha set her sights on design. In 2007, she launched a range of rugs with Safavieh (available on Wayfair), with each design embodying her signature classic style at an affordable price point.

Now, almost 20years on from their first collaboration, Martha's range of rugs are still going strong. They've earned a devout following as being some of the best rugs you can buy, so you can imagine my excitement to discover that a number of styles are seriously discounted right now. With timeless, classic designs, high-quality materials, and expert craftsmanship, you can trust that one of these rugs is worth the investment, and now they're on sale, I couldn't think of a better time to buy. These are the best rug deals I could find across a range of retailers.

Lucia Shag Nilay Contemporary Rug View at Bed, Bath and Beyond Price: $275.84 Was: $800 Size: 8' x 10' This pale gray shag rug is the perfect cozy addition to your home. Power-loomed in Turkey, the polypropylene pile material makes for a super-soft feel, and the contemporary pattern and motif feels modern without lacking in style. Handwoven MSR-3504 Area Rug View at Rugs Direct Price: $210.90 Was: $440 Size: 5' x 8' This 100% wool rug was handwoven in India, and the quality is clear in its appearance. Neutral tones and a subtle diamond pattern make this a simple yet luxurious design that would seamlessly fit in with a wide array of home aesthetics. Hand-Tufted Kalahari Area Rug View at Rugs Direct Price: $696.35 Was: $1047 Size: 8' x 10' One thing we've loved to see over the course of her career is Martha embracing (her version of) a wild side, and this rug is a perfect embodiment of that. Leopard print packs a punch of personality and character, while the neutral tones make it approachable enough to bring in to your home. Hand Tufted Wool Pile Geometric Rug View at Wayfair Price: $260.58 Was: $1040 Size: 8' x 10' This rich, deep chocolate brown tone brings a sumptuous luxury to any room. Warm and inviting, the subtle geometric design works to emphasise the textures of the hand tufted wool. Brighton Performance Oriental Rug View at Wayfair Price: $109.49 Was: $280 Size: 5' x 7' Hand-tufted in India, this design brings a sense of timeless elegance to your home. The faded effect adds to the allure of the design, creating the illusion of antiquity. Hand-Tufted Mosaic Area Rug View at Rugs Direct Price: $348.65 Was: $524 Size: 5' x 8' We love the cool mosaic-inspired pattern of this rug, eye-catching without being in-your-face, the tonal blend of earthy greens would complement an otherwise neutral room.

Is Safavieh a good rug brand?

When it comes to where to buy rugs, Safavieh is a brand you can trust. First launched as a small family business, they have been constantly expanding and growing, introducing high-tech techniques to their carefully crafted, high-quality products. Working with artisans in all the major weaving capitals of the world, including India, Tibet, Nepal and Pakistan, Safavieh ensures that each rug is manufactured in the location that best understands that specific design, making for consistently well-crafted products.