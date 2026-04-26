M&S's Burl Nesting Coffee Tables Look So Design-y — But Its Price Tag Would Suggest Otherwise

Made popular in the 1920s with the Art Deco style, burl furniture is back, but it looks lighter and more modern, with curvy silhouettes

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Marks &amp; Spencer Burl Nesting Coffee Tables
(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

It's funny when you think that 'burl' is technically an abnormal growth in the tree, an imperfection interrupting the natural grain of the wood. Yet, in furniture it's lusted after — its one-of-a-kind swirls make it so striking, and typically quite expensive. That's why when I saw Marks & Spencer's Nesting Burl Coffee Tables at a recent press preview, I had to see them up close, straight away.

As far as burl wood furniture goes, £300 for two tables — you could nest them together or style them separately — feels pretty well priced, to me (for context, Soho Home's cheapest burl coffee table is £1,195). Plus, the lighter stain and cylindrical legs make this design feel much more contemporary compared to the heavier styles of the 1920s.

Most burl furniture uses a veneer, like Marks & Spencer's, so don't mistake that for cost-cutting. Considering the rarity of burl wood, the price of a solid piece would be eye-watering. Plus, this piece comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you can trust that it's designed to last at least that long.

M&amp;amp;S Light Burl Nest of Coffee Tables

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

A quick search for comparable burl coffee tables and I found that most came up way, way, way more expensive. The aforementioned Soho Home option, for example, as well as Ferm Living's £665 Burl Coffee Table, which features the same popular burl veneer and a remarkably similar silhouette to Marks & Spencer's.

That said, John Lewis has a few designs that were only around £100 more, and Dunelm's Seana Coffee Table is another great option (I've seen this IRL, too, and it's surprisingly good, though you can see the sheets of veneer). Alternatively, you could always opt for a smaller piece — a burl tray or picture frame, for example — of which you can find options at West Elm UK.

And, I've made all of that easier to do, below.

All that said, these tables are not the only stylish pieces to shop from Marks & Spencer's home department this season. In fact, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist has already picked out her favorite pieces for you.

And for more product recommendations, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.