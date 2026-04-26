M&S's Burl Nesting Coffee Tables Look So Design-y — But Its Price Tag Would Suggest Otherwise
Made popular in the 1920s with the Art Deco style, burl furniture is back, but it looks lighter and more modern, with curvy silhouettes
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It's funny when you think that 'burl' is technically an abnormal growth in the tree, an imperfection interrupting the natural grain of the wood. Yet, in furniture it's lusted after — its one-of-a-kind swirls make it so striking, and typically quite expensive. That's why when I saw Marks & Spencer's Nesting Burl Coffee Tables at a recent press preview, I had to see them up close, straight away.
As far as burl wood furniture goes, £300 for two tables — you could nest them together or style them separately — feels pretty well priced, to me (for context, Soho Home's cheapest burl coffee table is £1,195). Plus, the lighter stain and cylindrical legs make this design feel much more contemporary compared to the heavier styles of the 1920s.
Most burl furniture uses a veneer, like Marks & Spencer's, so don't mistake that for cost-cutting. Considering the rarity of burl wood, the price of a solid piece would be eye-watering. Plus, this piece comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you can trust that it's designed to last at least that long.
Made from a poplar burl wood, the knots add so much dimension to these nesting tables. The rounded triangular shape means they can 'nest' beneath one another neatly, but they could also easily be separated and styled in different rooms, especially if you've got a smaller living room.
Even though it may look textured due to the grain, the surface of these tables is completely smooth, and cleaning is as simple as wiping with a clean, damp cloth.
A quick search for comparable burl coffee tables and I found that most came up way, way, way more expensive. The aforementioned Soho Home option, for example, as well as Ferm Living's £665 Burl Coffee Table, which features the same popular burl veneer and a remarkably similar silhouette to Marks & Spencer's.
That said, John Lewis has a few designs that were only around £100 more, and Dunelm's Seana Coffee Table is another great option (I've seen this IRL, too, and it's surprisingly good, though you can see the sheets of veneer). Alternatively, you could always opt for a smaller piece — a burl tray or picture frame, for example — of which you can find options at West Elm UK.
And, I've made all of that easier to do, below.
Also made using a light popular burl veneer, this solid coffee table is perfect if you're looking for a piece to anchor your living space. That said, you can see how they've managed to bring down costs, but using small sheets of veneer rather than one big piece (there are slight color changes), but if you can look past that, it's worth it.
Available in two different sizes, these burled wood trays would be a way more cost-effective way to introduce the finish into your living room. Place them on top of a coffee table (or ottoman) and style a vase, books, candles on top. It'll keep things not just stylish, but sorted.
This darker Mappa burl veneer is a much closer match to what you'll find on antique burl furniture. In fact, it is a reinterpretation of the iconic Parsons design of the 1930s. It features a subtle checkerboard pattern (which also likely brought costs down), but is classified as 'commercial grade' so you know it's going to last.
If the nesting aspect of Marks & Spencer's design isn't that important to you, this walnut burl veneer coffee table from John Lewis will only set you back £100 more. And customers love it: "The finish and quality are excellent," says one. "Reassuringly heavy and well made," adds another.
More of a side table than a coffee table, this plinth-like burl table comes in both this lighter natural finish, as well as a darker walnut (which I really like). It's also highly rated. "It's just the right height for drinks and snacks by the sofa," says one. That said, some have mentioned the veneer seams are too obvious.
This design is the closest to Marks & Spencer's Light Burl Nest of Coffee Tables, but with only one table. It is considerably larger, though: it's 65cm high, and the larger Marks & Spencer table is 31cm. The knots in this burl are much darker, though it's made with FSC™ certified poplar burl veneer, as well.
All that said, these tables are not the only stylish pieces to shop from Marks & Spencer's home department this season. In fact, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist has already picked out her favorite pieces for you.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.