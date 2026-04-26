It's funny when you think that 'burl' is technically an abnormal growth in the tree, an imperfection interrupting the natural grain of the wood. Yet, in furniture it's lusted after — its one-of-a-kind swirls make it so striking, and typically quite expensive. That's why when I saw Marks & Spencer's Nesting Burl Coffee Tables at a recent press preview, I had to see them up close, straight away.

As far as burl wood furniture goes, £300 for two tables — you could nest them together or style them separately — feels pretty well priced, to me (for context, Soho Home's cheapest burl coffee table is £1,195). Plus, the lighter stain and cylindrical legs make this design feel much more contemporary compared to the heavier styles of the 1920s.

Most burl furniture uses a veneer, like Marks & Spencer's, so don't mistake that for cost-cutting. Considering the rarity of burl wood, the price of a solid piece would be eye-watering. Plus, this piece comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you can trust that it's designed to last at least that long.

M&S Light Burl Nest of Coffee Tables £299 at Marks and Spencer UK Made from a poplar burl wood, the knots add so much dimension to these nesting tables. The rounded triangular shape means they can 'nest' beneath one another neatly, but they could also easily be separated and styled in different rooms, especially if you've got a smaller living room. Even though it may look textured due to the grain, the surface of these tables is completely smooth, and cleaning is as simple as wiping with a clean, damp cloth.



(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

A quick search for comparable burl coffee tables and I found that most came up way, way, way more expensive. The aforementioned Soho Home option, for example, as well as Ferm Living's £665 Burl Coffee Table, which features the same popular burl veneer and a remarkably similar silhouette to Marks & Spencer's.

That said, John Lewis has a few designs that were only around £100 more, and Dunelm's Seana Coffee Table is another great option (I've seen this IRL, too, and it's surprisingly good, though you can see the sheets of veneer). Alternatively, you could always opt for a smaller piece — a burl tray or picture frame, for example — of which you can find options at West Elm UK.

And, I've made all of that easier to do, below.

All that said, these tables are not the only stylish pieces to shop from Marks & Spencer's home department this season. In fact, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist has already picked out her favorite pieces for you.

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