The Mid-Century Style Sofa I Wanted Was Out of Stock at Habitat — This One I Found Is the Next Best for Style, and Converts Into a Sofa Bed

Lean into the practical and pared-back elements of mid-century design with this retro-modern sofa bed

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La Redoute Quincy Textured Weave Click-Clack Sofa Bed
(Image credit: La Redoute)

With its sleek silhouette, wraparound low-cushioned back, and walnut-wood frame, it's not hard to see why Habitat's Myra Fabric 3-Seater Sofa sold out so quickly when we featured it recently. It's the kind of sophisticated, subtly retro aesthetic you'd expect to see in a swish members' club, or a seriously stylish person's living room — but certainly not for £550.

Ever since, I've been on the lookout for an alternative, and I think I might have found it in the So'Home Quincy Textured Weave Click-Clack Sofa Bed from La Redoute. In fact, I think it might actually look better, plus it doubles as a sofa bed, and — if you still need convincing — it's currently on sale for £559.99, down from £699.99, making it even more comparable to Habitat's offering.

With its clean and straight lines, low-slung profile, and purposefully exposed wooden frame, the Quincy draws on many of the same mid-century design elements as the sold-out Myra sofa. But the main difference? It's also a sofa bed, and that's a feature worth way more than the £9.99 price difference if you ask me.

The Quincy sofa bed is actually part of La Redoute's in-house So'Home label — which is where you'll find the brand's most accessible yet style-conscious homeware, designed for a UK buyer. And, like pretty much everything else in the range, the Quincy has also managed to find its way into La Redoute's Big Spring Sale right now, so if you're in the market, now is the time to shop.

Not sure whether it's quite right for you? Thankfully, I've managed to find plenty more mid-century modern sofa beds, from similar click-clack styles to more expensive bespoke options.

While picking out a low-profile sofa is definitely one really effective way to embrace more of the retro-modern aesthetic in your living room, there are plenty of other things to consider, too.

When styling a mid-century modern living room, focus on curating a collection of warm-wood furniture, sculptural lighting, and accessories made of materials like glass and metal.

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Georgia Lockstone
Contributing Writer

Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.