With its sleek silhouette, wraparound low-cushioned back, and walnut-wood frame, it's not hard to see why Habitat's Myra Fabric 3-Seater Sofa sold out so quickly when we featured it recently. It's the kind of sophisticated, subtly retro aesthetic you'd expect to see in a swish members' club, or a seriously stylish person's living room — but certainly not for £550.

Ever since, I've been on the lookout for an alternative, and I think I might have found it in the So'Home Quincy Textured Weave Click-Clack Sofa Bed from La Redoute. In fact, I think it might actually look better, plus it doubles as a sofa bed, and — if you still need convincing — it's currently on sale for £559.99, down from £699.99, making it even more comparable to Habitat's offering.

With its clean and straight lines, low-slung profile, and purposefully exposed wooden frame, the Quincy draws on many of the same mid-century design elements as the sold-out Myra sofa. But the main difference? It's also a sofa bed, and that's a feature worth way more than the £9.99 price difference if you ask me.

20% Off So'Home Quincy Textured Weave Click-Clack Sofa Bed £559.99 at La Redoute UK The perfect dual-purpose piece of furniture for anyone who likes to embrace the practical and pared-back elements of mid-century modern design, this click-clack sofa bed can be quickly and easily transformed into a sleeping space suitable for two people. It's slightly firmer than your standard sofa as a result — but it is still comfortable enough, thanks to its deep-padded, tufted back and pocket-sprung seat. Plus, it's compact enough for smaller spaces, though it arrives partially assembled (only the legs detached), so it's worth measuring whether it'll fit down narrow hallways. Habitat Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Green £550 at Habitat UK Rereleased as part of Habitat's Archive collection, there's still a lot to love about Habitat's Myra sofa — if you're lucky enough to be able to get your hands on it, that is. Since dropping a few weeks ago, it quickly sold out and has been hard to find in stock ever since. The first review claims it's the "most comfortable" sofa they've ever had, which is the upside of it not also being a sofa bed. It's also only available in this deep green shade, whereas the So'Home Quincy comes in a 'natural' and grey color, so that's worth keeping in mind, too, depending on what you like.

The Quincy sofa bed is actually part of La Redoute's in-house So'Home label — which is where you'll find the brand's most accessible yet style-conscious homeware, designed for a UK buyer. And, like pretty much everything else in the range, the Quincy has also managed to find its way into La Redoute's Big Spring Sale right now, so if you're in the market, now is the time to shop.

Not sure whether it's quite right for you? Thankfully, I've managed to find plenty more mid-century modern sofa beds, from similar click-clack styles to more expensive bespoke options.

John Lewis Quilted Large 3 Seater Sofa Bed in Cobble Gray £494.10 at John Lewis With its simple shape, boxy arms, and wooden tapered legs, this click-clack sofa bed is a great option for anyone who's into retro-modern design. Understated yet sharp, it works with a range of interior design aesthetics — from mid-century modern to Scandi. Dunelm Kayden Woven Reversible Trundle Corner Double Sofa Bed £799 at Dunelm A best-seller for a reason, there's a lot to love about this three-seater sofa bed. For starters, its trundle design makes it really easy to extend into a sleeping space, and there's even hidden storage underneath the chaise. For a mid-century modern vibe, choose the bottle green upholstery. DUSK Hudson Click Clack Sofa Bed in Terracotta £339 at Dusk.com This classic click-clack sofa bed boasts a classic, slim, and space-saving design, yet still manages to look really smart, thanks to its gorgeous velvet upholstery in this retro-inspired terracotta shade. Swoon Landau Sofa Bed £2,739 at swooneditions.com With its minimalist silhouette, low profile, deep seats, and wraparound boxed cushions, this three-seater sofa bed oozes retro charm. For maximum mid-century vibes, opt for rich velvet or leather upholstery. Dunelm Harlow Velvet Storage Double Sofa Bed £399 at Dunelm Upholstered in a plush olive green velvet fabric, this clack-clack sofa bed feels like the perfect blend of contemporary and retro design. Best of all, there's even storage space for your spare duvet and pillows hidden underneath the cushy seat. Swyft Model 08 Sofa Bed 2.5 Seater in Pumice £1,919 at Swyft Home This 2.5-seater sofa bed unfolds into a king-size sleeping space with a thick, but soft foam built-in mattress. It makes a statement with its low-profile, slim features and tapered solid-wood legs — and it comes in twenty-three different fabrics and colors.

While picking out a low-profile sofa is definitely one really effective way to embrace more of the retro-modern aesthetic in your living room, there are plenty of other things to consider, too.

When styling a mid-century modern living room, focus on curating a collection of warm-wood furniture, sculptural lighting, and accessories made of materials like glass and metal.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors