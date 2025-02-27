This Genius Stack Goes From Decor to Plate Set, and Back — And It's on Sale at Saks
Modular design meets table settings in a 1970s design known as 'La Boule'
Isn't it just great when purposeful home products are also chic and stylish? I, for one, am enchanted by decor that does its job and isn't an eyesore. So when I came across this stylish modular dinner set from Saks, I instantly needed to know more. At first glance, it's just a decorative sphere. Very nice, yes, but that's not all. Would you believe me if I told you it's also a set of seven serving plates and bowls stacked together and disguised to form a sphere? Yes, I know, right.
Initially created by German designer Helen von Boch for ceramic manufacturer Villeroy & Boch in the 1970s, this design, known as 'La Boule', reimagines dinnerware as eye-catching statement decor that is perfectly crafted to stack together after use. It's the table-setting version of modular design; the Russian tea dolls of dinnerware. When it comes to the best dinnerware sets, I just don't think you can do better.
Functional, stylish, and multi-purpose. Romantic dinner for two? Unstack the sphere to set the table. Solo night? Use the top bowl for your takeout. And when you're done, simply re-stack the design and let it transform back into a chic decorative object. Win-win.
Price: $449.99, Was: $600
This clever dinner set includes two serving bowls, two pasta bowls, two dinner plates, and a round serving plate in the middle. I love the mis-matched coloring of this set — while there are elements of black and white throughout, fun pops of pink, orange, and maroon invite a sense of playfulness to your kitchen or dining room decor.
Both dishwasher and microwave safe, La Boule is just like your average bowls and plates, but so much cooler. Of course, I'm loving the attractive style and functionality, but I just can't get over how perfect this set would be for anyone living in a small space — you get both artistic decor and practical tableware all in one compact sphere. It's a small kitchen decor idea that'll help you save space and add style.
Below, discover three other styles of La Boule from Saks — all of which happen to be on sale right now. Don't walk, run!
Price: $299.99, Was: $400
Decorating with black accents adds depth and layers to any room. This version of La Boule, with it's matte black finish will do just that — plus, black plates and bowls tend to make food look more vibrant. It'll create a dramatic visual effect on your table setting when spread out, and when stacked together, La Boule will act as an art piece to grace your kitchen counter or dining table.
Price: $299.99, Was: $400
If you want a unique piece of decor but prefer solid colors, opt for this version of La Boule. When stacked together, the alternating white and black stripes bring an interesting pop of pattern to your decor. And if you had these pieces set out on a table, they'll make your table setting feel more lively and exciting. This set is a black and white kitchen idea that's easier to achieve than redecorating your whole space.
Price: $299.99, Was: $400
Crisp, clean, and simple. Who doesn't love decorating with white? This glossy version of La Boule might look basic, but it's color provides a light and airy sophistication that'll enhance your home decor and dinner table setting. Plus, white tends to blend comfortably with practically any other color, so you can sleep peacefully knowing this set won't clash with your existing decor.
These practical and modern designs are such a great way to add some style to your kitchen or dining room, both as a stacked decoration or unstacked plates and bowls. All that you need to do now is work out how to set a table that not only features these dishes, but cutlery, linens, and glassware, too.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Every Party House Needs Good Martini Glasses — I Just Found Cool, Design-Forward Ones From a Surprising Source
The art of the perfect Martini relies on a good glass, and these ones will be the stars of the show at any cocktail evening hosted at home
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles
Small, but mighty. These tasteful table lamps are the perfect finishing touch to any room in your home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Every Party House Needs Good Martini Glasses — I Just Found Cool, Design-Forward Ones From a Surprising Source
The art of the perfect Martini relies on a good glass, and these ones will be the stars of the show at any cocktail evening hosted at home
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles
Small, but mighty. These tasteful table lamps are the perfect finishing touch to any room in your home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
The Corner Conundrum, Solved — The Triangular Storage Ottoman Turns Awkward Spaces Into Built-In Seats
Neglected nooks, meet your match
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Found Some of the Most Expensive-Looking Ceramics in a Place I Wasn't Expecting — Shop 12 Surprising Finds
They look like one-of-a-kind treasures from a summer abroad, but with zero risk of breaking in your suitcase — all found at Walmart
By Julia Demer Published
-
Lone Fox’s Latest DIY? Reviving a 17th-Century Classic — Inside Drew Michael Scott’s Collab With Joon Loloi
Verdure tapestries once hung on castle walls — now, thanks to Drew, they’re rolling out under your feet
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Candle Holder Makes Clever Use of the Biggest Eyesore at Any Dinner Party — Empty Wine Bottles
Finished a bottle of wine? Don't throw it out just yet—repurpose old bottles as candle holders with this clever gadget
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Crystal Is Having a Moment — Meet the New Take on 'Old-Fashioned' Glassware Found on Every Cool-Kid Table Right Now
Forget the club: dinner parties are the new nightlife, and a surge of subversive crystal is leading the charge
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Shag Rug Trend Gets a Much-Needed Trim — These Short-Pile Styles Hit the 70s Sweet Spot
1970s-inspired rugs have been getting longer, fuzzier, and harder to clean — but short-pile shag might be the happy medium we’ve all been waiting for
By Julia Demer Published