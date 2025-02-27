This Genius Stack Goes From Decor to Plate Set, and Back — And It's on Sale at Saks

Modular design meets table settings in a 1970s design known as 'La Boule'

globe-shaped stacked bowls and plates
This spherical decoration opens up into seven pieces featuring two serving bowls, two pasta bowls, two plates, and a singular serving dish.
Isn't it just great when purposeful home products are also chic and stylish? I, for one, am enchanted by decor that does its job and isn't an eyesore. So when I came across this stylish modular dinner set from Saks, I instantly needed to know more. At first glance, it's just a decorative sphere. Very nice, yes, but that's not all. Would you believe me if I told you it's also a set of seven serving plates and bowls stacked together and disguised to form a sphere? Yes, I know, right.

Initially created by German designer Helen von Boch for ceramic manufacturer Villeroy & Boch in the 1970s, this design, known as 'La Boule', reimagines dinnerware as eye-catching statement decor that is perfectly crafted to stack together after use. It's the table-setting version of modular design; the Russian tea dolls of dinnerware. When it comes to the best dinnerware sets, I just don't think you can do better.

Functional, stylish, and multi-purpose. Romantic dinner for two? Unstack the sphere to set the table. Solo night? Use the top bowl for your takeout. And when you're done, simply re-stack the design and let it transform back into a chic decorative object. Win-win.

dinner set featuring two serving bowls, two pasta bowls, two plates, and a serving dish
La Boule Memphis Dinner Set for 2

Price: $449.99, Was: $600

This clever dinner set includes two serving bowls, two pasta bowls, two dinner plates, and a round serving plate in the middle. I love the mis-matched coloring of this set — while there are elements of black and white throughout, fun pops of pink, orange, and maroon invite a sense of playfulness to your kitchen or dining room decor.

Both dishwasher and microwave safe, La Boule is just like your average bowls and plates, but so much cooler. Of course, I'm loving the attractive style and functionality, but I just can't get over how perfect this set would be for anyone living in a small space — you get both artistic decor and practical tableware all in one compact sphere. It's a small kitchen decor idea that'll help you save space and add style.

Below, discover three other styles of La Boule from Saks — all of which happen to be on sale right now. Don't walk, run!

globe-shaped set of bowls and plates
La Boule Dinner Set in Black

Price: $299.99, Was: $400

Decorating with black accents adds depth and layers to any room. This version of La Boule, with it's matte black finish will do just that — plus, black plates and bowls tend to make food look more vibrant. It'll create a dramatic visual effect on your table setting when spread out, and when stacked together, La Boule will act as an art piece to grace your kitchen counter or dining table.

globe-shaped set of bowls and plates
La Boule Dinner Set in Black and White

Price: $299.99, Was: $400

If you want a unique piece of decor but prefer solid colors, opt for this version of La Boule. When stacked together, the alternating white and black stripes bring an interesting pop of pattern to your decor. And if you had these pieces set out on a table, they'll make your table setting feel more lively and exciting. This set is a black and white kitchen idea that's easier to achieve than redecorating your whole space.

globe-shaped stack of bowls and plates
La Boule Dinner Set in White

Price: $299.99, Was: $400

Crisp, clean, and simple. Who doesn't love decorating with white? This glossy version of La Boule might look basic, but it's color provides a light and airy sophistication that'll enhance your home decor and dinner table setting. Plus, white tends to blend comfortably with practically any other color, so you can sleep peacefully knowing this set won't clash with your existing decor.

These practical and modern designs are such a great way to add some style to your kitchen or dining room, both as a stacked decoration or unstacked plates and bowls. All that you need to do now is work out how to set a table that not only features these dishes, but cutlery, linens, and glassware, too.

