Habitat's New Minimalist-Style Side Table Stool Is an Elegant Way to Sneak More Storage Into a Small Space

Every home, from my small London flat to grand countryside manors, struggles with the same mundane problem: the inevitable accumulation of clutter. You can design a picture-perfect space, but when daily life starts unfolding, the blankets, cables, remotes, etc. start building up. So, what's the solution? Clever and stylish storage, of course.

However, stylish storage ideas and design-forward multifunctional furniture are few and far between. It takes a trained eye to spot them amongst the plethora of choices. And not to toot my own horn, but I came across the Habitat Juan Side Storage Table while researching for my monthly new-in homewares round-up, and I think it might be one of the better blends of form and function I've seen.

Habitat is known for its trendy designs and affordable price tags, but this piece feels distinctly more elevated than the brand's typical style. The wooden base has a sleek, minimalist style, and the tactile bouclé upholstery top gives the piece warmth and coziness. And the best part? The storage element is so seamless that you can barely tell it's there — which is exactly what you want when upgrading your home's organization.

A piece like this will harmonize with a range of different design styles, meaning you can incorporate it through different seasons and decor changes. (Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Juan Side Storage Table in Natural £70 at Habitat UK Not only is this an outwardly stylish piece, but what you can't see in the pictures is that it's also a flip-top storage side table that switches from a handy perch to a coffee tray top with a space-saving cavity beneath. So, not only can you prop your feet up, but you can rest a beverage on it too. Plus, the seamless insert makes the whole piece feel more high-end — the goal is to not be able to tell that this is hidden storage. Well done, Habitat.



Storage ottomans, or in this case, storage footstools, are a particularly clever way to capitalize on clutter-free space. It turns a cozy and design-forward furniture piece into something more multifunctional. Pull the blankets out and kick your feet up, or tuck everything neatly away. And while this design is particularly helpful in adding a bit of hidden storage in small spaces, it can be used in rooms of any size (clutter doesn't discriminate).

And the warm wood and off-white bouclé cater to a very transitional style. You can put this in a contemporary, minimalist space or style it amongst vintage pieces for a balanced look. With the cozy season slowly creeping up on us (i.e., more time spent indoors), finding stylish pieces to store away blankets and clutter is essential. And I have to say, this Juan Side Storage Table from Habitat is setting a pretty high bar.

But of course, I did my research to see what other options are out there, and below are six equally stylish ways to get the look.

Well, I must say, I'm feeling a bit inspired to upgrade my flat's multifunctional furniture after writing this. Imagine a small living space with this clever footstool and a chair with hidden storage to match — form and function at their finest!

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.