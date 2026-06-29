I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels as though they have the tiniest bathroom in the world. With barely enough space for a shower and toilet, the rest of my bathroom essentials are tucked into every nook and cranny I can find. So you know, I'm always on the hunt for any bathroom product that can add more functionality to what little space I have.

What I've found in my latest search has to be one of the best small bathroom storage ideas that covers multiple bases. When you're working with limited space, anything you add needs to really work hard and maximize what's available. Ideally, it won't just fulfill one purpose; it needs to do more. Case in point: this clever Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper from Habitat doesn't just offer a spot to throw dirty clothes — it provides extra storage space, too. I call that a win-win.

Up until now, I'm ashamed to admit, I've been using an old tote bag instead of a proper laundry basket. It doesn't look good, but I just hadn't figured out a way to bring in the amount of storage I require, while still having space for a laundry basket. This clever design solves all my small bathroom problems, combining storage space with a laundry basket, killing two birds with one chic-looking stone.

Habitat Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper £40 at Habitat UK Surprisingly elegant, this double laundry hamper is the perfect addition to any bathroom running low on storage. The bamboo frame brings a natural warmth into the space, and would pair beautifully with an earthy color palette. With two generous 38L bags, this hamper is designed to support larger loads, making it a great choice for busy, family bathrooms. Plus, the handy double-basket system helps to simplify your laundry days, removing an extra task from your to-do list. The smooth, pull-out system makes it super easy to load and unload the baskets, with minimal mess and fuss. But, best of all is the wide storage shelf sitting above the baskets. The perfect spot to store your towels, extra toiletries, or anything else you can't find space for elsewhere, this is the dual-purpose design your bathroom has been calling out for.



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With its chic, minimalist look and smart dual-use design, Habitat's Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper has quickly become one of my favorite ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom — though, in saying that, it would work equally well in a laundry room or even the corner of your bedroom.

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