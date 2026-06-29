This Laundry Basket Looks So Luxe for Its Price Tag, and Conveniently Adds Extra Surface Space in a Small Bathroom
I've just found the smartest dual-purpose design that every small bathroom needs, and you'll be shocked at how affordable it is
I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels as though they have the tiniest bathroom in the world. With barely enough space for a shower and toilet, the rest of my bathroom essentials are tucked into every nook and cranny I can find. So you know, I'm always on the hunt for any bathroom product that can add more functionality to what little space I have.
What I've found in my latest search has to be one of the best small bathroom storage ideas that covers multiple bases. When you're working with limited space, anything you add needs to really work hard and maximize what's available. Ideally, it won't just fulfill one purpose; it needs to do more. Case in point: this clever Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper from Habitat doesn't just offer a spot to throw dirty clothes — it provides extra storage space, too. I call that a win-win.
Up until now, I'm ashamed to admit, I've been using an old tote bag instead of a proper laundry basket. It doesn't look good, but I just hadn't figured out a way to bring in the amount of storage I require, while still having space for a laundry basket. This clever design solves all my small bathroom problems, combining storage space with a laundry basket, killing two birds with one chic-looking stone.
Surprisingly elegant, this double laundry hamper is the perfect addition to any bathroom running low on storage. The bamboo frame brings a natural warmth into the space, and would pair beautifully with an earthy color palette.
With two generous 38L bags, this hamper is designed to support larger loads, making it a great choice for busy, family bathrooms. Plus, the handy double-basket system helps to simplify your laundry days, removing an extra task from your to-do list. The smooth, pull-out system makes it super easy to load and unload the baskets, with minimal mess and fuss.
But, best of all is the wide storage shelf sitting above the baskets. The perfect spot to store your towels, extra toiletries, or anything else you can't find space for elsewhere, this is the dual-purpose design your bathroom has been calling out for.
Shop Stylish Alternatives
This stylish design has two generous shelves for you to load up with your linens or bathroom essentials, and its cool, slatted wood design is very in at the moment. Plus, it comes in three different colors, so you can find one to suit any bathroom color scheme.
At only £40, this bamboo basket looks far more expensive than it actually is. With its cool, minimalist slatted wood design, and curved frame, this looks like something you could find from a chic Scandi design brand.
If you're a fan of minimalist design, this is the laundry basket for you. At first glance, you wouldn't even be able to know what it is. Plus, thanks to its wall-hung design, this is ideal for those of us trying to preserve what little floor space we have.
Although this option is taller, its narrow frame makes it a good choice for small bathrooms. With three separate shelves above the basket, it's more of a bathroom cabinet than a laundry basket. Plus, one review says, "Perfect for my hallway under stairs. The tallboy is strong, it fits perfectly, and makes my hallway look wonderful."
With rattan doors and gold handles, this laundry basket looks deceivingly luxurious. With only one shelf, it certainly offers less storage than the other options, but the spa bathroom-level good looks more than make up for it. Reviews are slightly mixed in terms of quality, but one says, "Very easy to assemble and very very stylish and sturdy."
With its chic, minimalist look and smart dual-use design, Habitat's Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper has quickly become one of my favorite ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom — though, in saying that, it would work equally well in a laundry room or even the corner of your bedroom.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.