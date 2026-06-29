This Laundry Basket Looks So Luxe for Its Price Tag, and Conveniently Adds Extra Surface Space in a Small Bathroom

I've just found the smartest dual-purpose design that every small bathroom needs, and you'll be shocked at how affordable it is

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terrazzo bathroom with floating timber vanity, white toilet, radiator, built-in bath
(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels as though they have the tiniest bathroom in the world. With barely enough space for a shower and toilet, the rest of my bathroom essentials are tucked into every nook and cranny I can find. So you know, I'm always on the hunt for any bathroom product that can add more functionality to what little space I have.

What I've found in my latest search has to be one of the best small bathroom storage ideas that covers multiple bases. When you're working with limited space, anything you add needs to really work hard and maximize what's available. Ideally, it won't just fulfill one purpose; it needs to do more. Case in point: this clever Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper from Habitat doesn't just offer a spot to throw dirty clothes — it provides extra storage space, too. I call that a win-win.

Up until now, I'm ashamed to admit, I've been using an old tote bag instead of a proper laundry basket. It doesn't look good, but I just hadn't figured out a way to bring in the amount of storage I require, while still having space for a laundry basket. This clever design solves all my small bathroom problems, combining storage space with a laundry basket, killing two birds with one chic-looking stone.

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With its chic, minimalist look and smart dual-use design, Habitat's Bamboo Pull-Out Laundry Hamper has quickly become one of my favorite ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom — though, in saying that, it would work equally well in a laundry room or even the corner of your bedroom.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.