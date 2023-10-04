Waiting for espresso machine Black Friday deals? Some of the best barista-approved makers have discounts now
Whether you're waiting for espresso machine Black Friday deals or you want to buy one now, these are the coffee makers to know about
For style leaders and design lovers.
If you are anything like me, the thought of securing a deal on something you've had your eye on all year gives an unparalleled level of satisfaction. This year a coffee maker is top of my list, so I've already started seeking out espresso machine Black Friday deals.
Any coffee lover knows not all coffee makers are created equal, and with so many choices and great disparity between prices and quality, it can be difficult to know what you want. Fortunately, Livingetc's former barista has already expertly reviewed the best espresso machines and compared different specifications, so it's easy to know the Black Friday home deals to look out for come November.
However, while you might find a better deal espresso machines on Black Friday, if you can't wait that long, I've found the best deals on our favorite 6 you can get now.
This machine is the cream of the crop. If you are looking for an entry-level machine, this is not it. However, if you want something that is of premium quality that will give you barista-grade coffee, look no further.
Not only will it sit beautifully on your countertop it guarantees a good espresso every time. With 30 grind settings, a steam wand, and other professional features that completely warrant the price. It is an investment, so it is definitely worth keeping an eye on for black Friday deals.
Price: $678.88
Was: $849.95
A little different from Smeg's trademark retro style, this coffee machine is simple and modern. I love how sleek and simple this machine is, making it ideal for any minimalist kitchen.
The minimal buttons and compact design on this bean-to-cup machine make it perfect for beginner baristas. It doesn't overcomplicate making a simple cup of joe in the morning like some do. Within a couple of taps and a few seconds, you are on the way to the perfect espresso.
If you love coffee but just can't get to grips with all the technicalities of making the perfect brew, the De'Longhi will be the one for you. It practically does everything for you (and at this price, to be fair, you'd expect it too).
This machine does it all. The easy setup and super simple-to-navigate screen makes it possible to make 16 types of coffee in no time. This isn't a machine you impulse buy, getting a discount will definitely soften the blow.
This is one of the most popular coffee machines on the market. Loved for its simple, design, stellar coffee, and affordable price point. It is also one of the slimmest machines on offer, so perfect for kitchens with limited counter space.
At under $500 this machine is already a steal, but if after even more of a bargain, we're expecting to see deals on this one for Black Friday.
KitchenAid is a powerful name in the kitchen appliance sphere, but coffee makers are not what they're perhaps best known for. Luckily their reputation is maintained by this wonderful machine.
This piece does not compromise form for function, but it does look slick on your countertop. It will instantly elevate your coffee station setup and morning coffee. The four buttons are all you need to unleash your barista skills whilst it avoids the less necessary features of some more technical machine.
Nespresso is known for creating quality affordable at at-home coffee machines, and this one is no different. They aren't the most sophisticated machines in the coffee game but they get the job done, and very well.
They are slick, and simple and create consistently good coffee. If you want something foolproof, you could do a lot worse than to pick one of these up this Black Friday.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
