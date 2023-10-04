Waiting for espresso machine Black Friday deals? Some of the best barista-approved makers have discounts now

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you are anything like me, the thought of securing a deal on something you've had your eye on all year gives an unparalleled level of satisfaction. This year a coffee maker is top of my list, so I've already started seeking out espresso machine Black Friday deals.

Any coffee lover knows not all coffee makers are created equal, and with so many choices and great disparity between prices and quality, it can be difficult to know what you want. Fortunately, Livingetc's former barista has already expertly reviewed the best espresso machines and compared different specifications, so it's easy to know the Black Friday home deals to look out for come November.

However, while you might find a better deal espresso machines on Black Friday, if you can't wait that long, I've found the best deals on our favorite 6 you can get now.