These Are Soho House's Comforters of Choice — Meet the Luxurious Linen Label You’ve Never Heard Of

If you’ve ever wondered what lies behind the elusive walls of Soho House, you’re not alone — it’s the mystery that inspired brands like Soho Home, meant to mimic the modern-day country club's signature style. But forget the moody lighting and creative clientele. The real question is: What are the Soho House sheets?

Turns out, they're Downright. A 50-year-old Brooklyn-based luxury bedding brand you’ve probably never heard of until now.

While Downright does linens of all kinds, its crown jewel is the "Mackenza" comforter — a hypoallergenic goose-down design box-stitched to perfection. It molds to your body heat, wicks away moisture, and, surprisingly, isn’t priced as steeply as its Soho House cache might suggest. Just $484 for a Queen-size, all-weather weight, it's a splurge, sure, but not an outrageous one.

Mackenza WD Comforter View at Downright Price: $126 - $646 Available Sizes: Baby Comforter to Oversized King Available Weights: Summer and All-Weather Wrapped in breathable cambric cotton, this classic down comforter is filled with heavenly clusters of hand-sewn, wispy-fine white down filaments. Available in standard bedding sizes (including baby!) and two weights — summer (28oz) and all-weather (39oz) — it’s gentle on the skin, responsibly sourced from Europe’s finest mills, and maintains its luxurious fluff through countless washes.

"Luxury linen" is often code for "complicated," but caring for the Mackenza is shockingly simple: wash on a gentle cycle with mild soap and dry with tennis balls (you read that right) to evenly fluff and redistribute the down. The more you know.

Downright is said to set the standard, but luckily, you don’t need a Soho House membership to get a taste. Shop their lineup and sleep like a member — no annual dues required.

Classic Down Alternative Blanket, Full View at Downright Price: $60, Was: $172.50 A rare sale on this down-alternative blanket, which manages to be light and cozy all at once. While available in sizes ranging from twin to king, it’s the full size that’s on clearance — and the discount is pretty major. A perfect entry point for anyone hesitant about diving into the brand. Vilanova Duvet View at Downright Price: $194 - $281 Available Sizes: Twin to Oversized King Silky smooth in 100% cotton sateen and accented by nautical blue braided embroidery, this 400-thread-count duvet is timeless as ever. Complete the bedding set with matching pillow shams and sheets, or explore five equally tasteful colorways for a quintessentially classic look. Centera WD Pillow, Standard View at Downright Price: $146 Shop for pillows the way you’d look for qualities in a partner: firm, supportive, and worth the splurge. This one fits the bill, blending Firmasoft white down with feathers for a subtle spring-back.

Lustrous like silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both, Sea Island cotton bedding is the ultimate luxury.