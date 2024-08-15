Diane Keaton's Signature "Timeless" Palette for Home Decor Doesn't Fall out of Fashion
The actor latest launch with interiors brand Hudson Grace offers up homewares in a distinctly classic palette
If there's one thing I know about Diane Keaton, bar her extensive filmography that includes some of my all-time favorites, it's that she has a penchant for dressing a particular way. Always effortlessly chic, always timeless, and pretty much always monochromatic.
Yes, there's not often you'll see Diane step out on a red carpet in anything but her signature black and white, so it might not be a total surprise that it's the palette she loves for her home decor, too. So much so that her new collection with retailer Hudson Grace, one of our favorite home decor brands, is nothing but white, black and neutrals, well and one tiny pop of color. "[This collection is] black and white, a little grey, and a pop of color: red!" says Hudson Grace owner Monelle Totah. "We're calling it Keaton Red."
It makes for a collection with lasting appeal, that doesn't feel too seasonal, or too married to one particular style of interiors. Basically, this 109-piece collection could well be the new building blocks for your bedroom, dining room or kitchen, to bring a classic and elevated style to your space. Here are my highlights of the collection.
Hudson Grace x Diane Keaton
This new launch is Diane Keaton's first collaboration with Hudson Grace, and it introduces some beautiful new pieces into the mix. Think black and white dinnerware, neutral bedding, decor and kitchen pieces, and some cool graphic word motifs.
"The stoneware plates are particularly stylish," says Livingetc.com's Style Editor, Julia Demer, "And I can see them matching almost any kind of kitchen. I love the idea of styling the striped salad plates with the half-dipped plate from Hudson Grace for a mix-and-match vibe, and finishing the table with the solid black bowls."
My pick? The striped woven tablemats from the collection. I have an undeniable thing for stripes, but it's also an example of where Diane has brought warmer neutrals into the collection too.
Monochromatic decor can sometimes feel a little stark in the wrong setting (think an all-black and white kitchen with too-sleek surfaces, or a cold and clinical bathroom). However, this collection arms you with what you need to give a black and white scheme a little warmth — neutral-colored textures like jute and wood.
If you're feeling inspired by this collaboration, I've curated my favorite picks from the collection, along with some styling ideas to make them fit beautifully into your home.
Price: $24
A bit of an investment, but this plate design from the collection has timeless appeal and feels a little more current than a plain white porcelain.
Price: $20
I love the idea of this contrast salad plate for stacking up your dinner table for dramatic effect. Pair with a plainer design, or go all-in on pattern-clashing.
Price: $16
I love a mug with an irregular finish, and this one looks not only pleasing to hold, but will look great stacked up on a shelf in a way a more perfect mug wouldn't.
Price: $95
Not only are these graphic napkins a fun little design detail for your dinner table, it'll also help guests keep track of what's theirs on the table.
Price: $58
Cool, modern salad servers are actually surprisingly difficult to find — and these are a bit left of field in this collection, but I love them nonetheless.
Price: $175
Probably my favorite piece from Diane's collection, this serving platter looks undeniably like a designer piece, and will make a great centerpiece for dinner parties.
Price: $295
If you have compared alpaca fiber to sheep's before, you're in for a treat with this cool striped throw. It'll keep you cozy, and the variegated stripes look cool and modern, too.
Price: $295
I can't resist a good side table or step stool, and this wooden one is brilliantly wonky in the right ways, while feeling suitably contemporary in striking black.
