12 ideas to cozy up your patio that will mean you can keep using it well into fall

1. Best patio rugs
2. Best patio cushions
3. Best patio firepits
4. Best patio lighting
As the seasons change and our thoughts turn toward the cooler months ahead, the outdoor spaces where we've spent much of the summer must evolve to reflect the turn of the seasons. Embrace fall and ramp up the cozy factor to encourage you to use your backyard space for as long as possible
To bring fall to our backyards, it's about switching up the decor and furniture, swapping out light and airy linens for fluffier warmer cushions and materials, altering the lighting to accommodate the change in daylight hours, and keeping things cozy with heat. To help you shop for your cozy fall patio, here are some of my favorite backyard buys.
Best patio rugs
Material: Re-Jute
Price: $319
Available in three dark and moody color palettes, this brown rug will certainly bring a cozy element to your patio. With softness underfoot, added texture is always the key to making a space feel more cocooning. Machine washable, it's easy to clean too.
Material: Handwoven PET
Price: From $239.95
I love the delicate tufts on this cream rug that works inside or out. Create a space that feels layered and cozy. Just remember to take it in after use to avoid it getting too dirty. I like the runner form too which can help connect two areas of your patio.
Best patio cushions
Material: 100 percent polyester
Price: $38
Made from recycled polyester, these cushions are perfect on patio outdoor seating. With thin, red pin stripes and a blue background, get a couple to accessorize your outdoor space.
Material: Cotton
Price: $39
With a subtle patchwork stitch, the Tidan is a perfect neutral base to layer up your outdoor patio set. Just bear in mind that indoor storage is recommended for rainy or cold climates.
Material: 100 percent polyester
Price: $111
Bring the colors of fall to your cozy patio with this pillow that mixes oranges and shades of brown and neutral. Crafted of durable polyester that is the perfect performance material, this tufted accent pillow showcases a high-low feel for added appeal.
Best patio firepits
Material: Metal
Price: $100.18
For a budget centerpiece for your outdoor patio, this metal firepit has a short, sturdy base that keeps fires at a conversation-friendly height, perfect for sitting around on a colder evening.
Material: Carbon steel
Price: $236
Designed by Plodes Studio, this firepit has a geometric shape in a earthy rust color. Keeping you warm during the cooler fall months, the steel grate top can also turn the firepit into a grill.
Material: Steel
Price: $298
Crafted from durable steel, this bowl fire pit makes a practical, beautiful addition to the backyard. Each fire pit is constructed from weathering steel, a heat-resistant steel alloy that develops a stable, rust-like finish when exposed to the elements.
Best patio lighting
Material: Steel
Price: $127.99
Lanterns dotted around your patio or on your patio table is a great way to bathe your backyard in a golden glow. This table lamp is designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions, allowing you to illuminate your patio or outside seating area with ease.
Material: Copper
Price: $198
With a modern, versatile design, this outdoor sconce sets the scene for contemporary and traditional style exteriors. Line your patio wall with two of these to illuminate the space come evening time.
How to create a cozy outdoor space
When it comes to creating that cozy patio feel, there are certain elements you need to focus on. As with your interiors, it all comes down to lighting, texture for coziness, and colorways.
Keep your palette autumnal with colors that remind you of the season and mimic the surrounding nature. Opt for browns, oranges and neutral tones and layer fabrics to give your patio an indulgent feel.,
'We recreated a cozy outdoor patio area with key furniture - a sofa, armchair, a rug, and a floor lamp bring warmth to the space,' says Caroline Savin, co-founder of Bloomint Design who designed the below patio. 'It is the perfect corner to admire the mountain and watch the sunset.
'The mattresses and made-to-measure colored cushions give the space a lively and vibrant atmosphere.'
Lighting is crucial too with less daylight hours come the autumn months. 'Lighting is essential for your backyard patio,' says Kat Aul Cervoni, founder and principal of landscape design firm, NYC-based Staghorn. 'Not only does it make it more functional after sunset, but it also adds a warm, inviting feeling to the space.'
'My favorite lights include overhead cafe string lights - which are inexpensive and easy to install - Lanterns with solar-powered lights or waterproof LED candles inside, and low voltage uplights which can be nested into both in-ground and container plants for a bit of ambient light and shadow-play.'
Finally, a smattering of throw pillows and cushions where applicable are a must for creating a cozy outdoor space. 'Luckily, it's easy to find durable pillows and cushions in outdoor-friendly fabric (like Sunbrella or Perennials) in a full spectrum of colors. Throw pillows can be a fun way to add in pops of color, especially for shadier spaces.'
