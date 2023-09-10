12 ideas to cozy up your patio that will mean you can keep using it well into fall

Create a cocooning outdoor space to unwind in this fall with these brilliant purchases

A selection of buys for a cozy patio
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published
Quick Menu

Shop our selections by category:
1. Best patio rugs
2. Best patio cushions
3. Best patio firepits
4. Best patio lighting

As the seasons change and our thoughts turn toward the cooler months ahead, the outdoor spaces where we've spent much of the summer must evolve to reflect the turn of the seasons. Embrace fall and ramp up the cozy factor to encourage you to use your backyard space for as long as possible

To bring fall to our backyards, it's about switching up the decor and furniture, swapping out light and airy linens for fluffier warmer cushions and materials, altering the lighting to accommodate the change in daylight hours, and keeping things cozy with heat. To help you shop for your cozy fall patio, here are some of my favorite backyard buys.

Best patio rugs

A brown rug with geometric border
Olympia border jute rug

Material: Re-Jute
Price: $319

Available in three dark and moody color palettes, this brown rug will certainly bring a cozy element to your patio. With softness underfoot, added texture is always the key to making a space feel more cocooning. Machine washable, it's easy to clean too.

A cream tufted rug
Handwoven soren rug

Material: Handwoven PET
Price: From $239.95

I love the delicate tufts on this cream rug that works inside or out. Create a space that feels layered and cozy. Just remember to take it in after use to avoid it getting too dirty. I like the runner form too which can help connect two areas of your patio. 

A cozy patio rug in brown
Pebble handwoven rug

Material: 100 percent polyester
Price: From $98

With a soft, wool-like texture, this is a great addition to a patio that needs a little extra comfort underfoot. Subtle in texture and color, it's made from eco-friendly polyester fiber made from recycled plastic bottles.

Best patio cushions

An outdoor patio cushion
Outdoor kyoto pale blue cushion

Material: 100 percent polyester
Price: $38

Made from recycled polyester, these cushions are perfect on patio outdoor seating. With thin, red pin stripes and a blue background, get a couple to accessorize your outdoor space.

An outdoor patio cushion in taupe
Tidan Sea taupe pillow

Material: Cotton
Price: $39

With a subtle patchwork stitch, the Tidan is a perfect neutral base to layer up your outdoor patio set. Just bear in mind that indoor storage is recommended for rainy or cold climates.

A tufted orange and earth toned pillow
Nazka Kika cushion

Material: 100 percent polyester
Price: $111

Bring the colors of fall to your cozy patio with this pillow that mixes oranges and shades of brown and neutral. Crafted of durable polyester that is the perfect performance material, this tufted accent pillow showcases a high-low feel for added appeal.

Best patio firepits

A cozy fireplace
Esschert fire bowl

Material: Metal
Price: $100.18

For a budget centerpiece for your outdoor patio, this metal firepit has a short, sturdy base that keeps fires at a conversation-friendly height, perfect for sitting around on a colder evening. 

A geometric rust red firepit
Geometric steel firepit

Material: Carbon steel
Price: $236

Designed by Plodes Studio, this firepit has a geometric shape in a earthy rust color. Keeping you warm during the cooler fall months, the steel grate top can also turn the firepit into a grill. 

A firepit for the patio
Weathering Steel Round Bowl Fire Pit

Material: Steel
Price: $298

Crafted from durable steel, this bowl fire pit makes a practical, beautiful addition to the backyard. Each fire pit is constructed from weathering steel, a heat-resistant steel alloy that develops a stable, rust-like finish when exposed to the elements.

Best patio lighting

A lantern outdoor light
Outdoor table lamp by Quoizel

Material: Steel
Price: $127.99

Lanterns dotted around your patio or on your patio table is a great way to bathe your backyard in a golden glow. This table lamp is designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions, allowing you to illuminate your patio or outside seating area with ease.

An outdoor wall light
Pierce outdoor sconce

Material: Copper
Price: $198

With a modern, versatile design, this outdoor sconce sets the scene for contemporary and traditional style exteriors. Line your patio wall with two of these to illuminate the space come evening time.

A LED lantern
Solar LED lantern

Material: Plastic with leather-look handle
Price: $99

This solar-powered outdoor lantern is perfect for illuminating garden pathways, patios and porches come fall. The beehive silhouette is made of frosted white plastic and it is lit by solar-powered LED lights. 

How to create a cozy outdoor space

When it comes to creating that cozy patio feel, there are certain elements you need to focus on. As with your interiors, it all comes down to lighting, texture for coziness, and colorways. 

Keep your palette autumnal with colors that remind you of the season and mimic the surrounding nature. Opt for browns, oranges and neutral tones and layer fabrics to give your patio an indulgent feel., 

'We recreated a cozy outdoor patio area with key furniture - a sofa, armchair, a rug, and a floor lamp bring warmth to the space,' says Caroline Savin, co-founder of Bloomint Design who designed the below patio. 'It is the perfect corner to admire the mountain and watch the sunset.

'The mattresses and made-to-measure colored cushions give the space a lively and vibrant atmosphere.'

Lighting is crucial too with less daylight hours come the autumn months. 'Lighting is essential for your backyard patio,' says Kat Aul Cervoni, founder and principal of landscape design firm, NYC-based Staghorn. 'Not only does it make it more functional after sunset, but it also adds a warm, inviting feeling to the space.'

'My favorite lights include overhead cafe string lights - which are inexpensive and easy to install - Lanterns with solar-powered lights or waterproof LED candles inside, and low voltage uplights which can be nested into both in-ground and container plants for a bit of ambient light and shadow-play.'

Finally, a smattering of throw pillows and cushions where applicable are a must for creating a cozy outdoor space. 'Luckily, it's easy to find durable pillows and cushions in outdoor-friendly fabric (like Sunbrella or Perennials) in a full spectrum of colors. Throw pillows can be a fun way to add in pops of color, especially for shadier spaces.'

A cozy designed patio

(Image credit: Bloomint Design)
Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

Latest