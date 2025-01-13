Goodbye Muddy Entryway Footprints: The Tangier Boot Tray Has Arrived On My Doorstep — And It's a Step Up in Style
It's a drip tray with a difference
No one wants to track wet or muddy footprints across a polished entryway floor. Nor is a pile of shoes inside the front door or a damp pair of boots in an entry closet exactly a style statement. And who has the time or inclination to mop multiple times a week? I know I don't.
Then I heard about boot trays — the low-key, luxe way to stash outdoor boots and shoes while they dry. No more tracking wet shoes indoors; no more puddles by the front door; boots go into the closet dried out. Any old boot tray was not going to good enough, however.
After much research, I came across the chic and stylish Tangier 30 in. x 13 in. Indoor Boot Tray from Wayfair and it's certainly a step up in style. But I'm not the only one who's fond of it. Livingetc's Lucy Searle tells me: "I have one of these by my back door — it's more stylish than a coir door mat and has saved me having to mop the floor so often after I come in from muddy walks with my dog. Full confession: I've used it as a candle holder on my entry table when I had a party, too." A pretty smart entryway find if you ask me, and quite versatile.
Price: $60
Crafted from galvanized iron and formed with a 2in lip on its sides, this piece will keep moisture within the tray, so you won't need to worry about dirt and moisture. Shown in antique copper it is also available in turquoise.
It's not just a boot tray. You can also use it for umbrellas and pet leashes. Coated with a clear finish, this boot tray is durable, rust-resistant, long-lasting, and easy to clean.
I checked other shoppers' reviews for this handy boot tray, as it's hit 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer writes: "Love this boot tray. It’s perfect to have at our patio door for boots and shoes... which can get pretty muddy." Another says: "Got one for next to the front door and one for the mudroom — lovely design and color!"
Home Furnishings by Larry Traverso on Wayfair has a range of different boot tray styles to keep your floors fresh and clean. Other options I like include this Arrow 34in x 14in Non-Slip Outdoor Rubber Boot Tray, and Poppies Antique 30" x 13" Indoor Boot Tray priced at $60.
Livingetc's managing editor Debbie Black, says boot trays have helped her maintain a neat and tidy home, too. "Boot trays are a stylish way to keep your boots neatly in one place without leaving mud and dirt on the floor, or else having to find a storage unit to close them away into (along with the mess, if you haven't had a chance to clean them first!)," says Debbie. "Any remaining mud and dirt is contained within the tray for easy disposal and cleaning — and can be used to carry the boots to the sink to clean them, too."
