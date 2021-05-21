Ring Video Doorbell Wired review: we test Ring's budget wired doorbell

It's not unreasonable to say that Ring has pretty much conquered the smart doorbell market over recent years but, until now, the price point was a slight barrier to entry for some. Now, the company has released a cheaper option that has to be wired in but which offers almost everything buyers would expect from the brand's products.

Now available globally (the Ring Wired is now available in the UK), we have tested the new, smaller doorbell to see if the slashed price tag is reflected in the performance or design of the smart device. And for our ranking of the best products available, take our look at the best smart doorbells.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Specs & Features

Video: 1080p Full HD

1080p Full HD Field of view: 155-degrees horizontal; 90-degrees vertical

155-degrees horizontal; 90-degrees vertical Weatherproof?: Yes

Yes Night vision?: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.8 x 0.88in

The biggest downside of the Wired doorbell for some will be the fact that it can only be installed using existing wiring. For renters or those who have been using wireless options up until now, this may mean hiring a professional to get it working.

That said, if the wired nature of the product doesn't bother you, you'll be able to enjoy pretty much all of the features offered by more expensive models. You get 1080p HD video that can be viewed live from your phone, tablet or (recommended) Alexa smart display, two-way audio so you can speak with any visitors or delivery people, and advanced motion detection that lets you customise exactly what the app should alert you to.

This is especially useful if you live on a busy street, or have neighbours who live a little too close (you don't need to know every time they take out the trash).

You get even more features with the Ring Protect Plan, but this will cost you an additional monthly fee (from $3 a month or $30 a year). Bonus features include 60-day video history, 'people only mode', and snapshot capture.

The key differences between the Wired model and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is that it does not work with any existing chimes you might have, you won't have Alexa greetings, and you won't be able to swap faceplates if you don't like the standard black.

Unfortunately, much like with other Ring Doorbells, this wired model doesn't come with a chime included, limiting its use as a doorbell if you don't live alone (or if you don't want to have to be looking at your phone all of the time). You can buy this separately or as part of a bundle on Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Design

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is indeed much smaller and sleeker than the popular Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which will make it attractive for those who find the bulky design a bit of an eyesore at the front of your house.

It's design is much closer to that of a traditional doorbell or the Pro range, so it's more diminutive size won't mean visitors are in danger of missing it. It doesn't look cheap, either, which could have been a worry given that it's about $30 less than the next model up.

The doorbell comes in black, which will look great on most people's doors. The area around the button lights up blue when in action.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Our Verdict

The similar feature set and attractive design of the Ring Wired makes it a tremendous bargain for those who don't currently own a smart doorbell or who want to switch to Ring but don't want to spend a lot. The app is as reliable as ever and makes it easy to integrate the doorbell with other security devices or Alexa-enable gadgets around the home. If you're not particularly interested in the wireless alternatives, this could be for you.

About this review

All of our reviews are based on real interaction with the products that we recommend. The thoughts here were based on testing of a Ring Video Doorbell Wired review sample, which was plugged in using an adapter rather than being wired.