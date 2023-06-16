eufy Home Alarm Kit review: a simple but effective way to keep your home safe

When it comes to making our homes safer, some of us still think that a security system would have to require expensive installation, monthly fees, and devices so complicated that we stop using them after three months. But DIY systems like the eufy Home Alarm Kit do away with most of these problems at a much cheaper cost overall.

We tested the eufy Kit in our apartment to see if it could give us peace of mind against potential burglars and protect pets from accessing areas and cupboards they shouldn't be. With a motion sensor and entry sensors that can cover various rooms at the same time, things were promising on paper, but we were curious whether it could hold up over time.

eufy Home Alarm Kit: Key info

Components: Homebase, keypad, 2 x entry sensors, motion sensor

Homebase, keypad, 2 x entry sensors, motion sensor Subscription fees: None

None Battery life: 2 years for Keypad, 6 months for sensors

(Image credit: Future)

eufy Home Alarm Kit: First impressions

Though opening up a security kit can often be overwhelming because of all the different parts, eufy has made things as blissfully simple as possible. Parts are helpfully bagged up, labeled, and ready to install as much as possible, and each component has its own instruction manual if you get stuck.

Some parts that can be stuck to the wall rather than fixed with screws already have the 3M tape on the back, and - as said - all screws and fixings are bagged up and labeled so you can go step by step without getting needlessly confused.

(Image credit: Future)

eufy Home Alarm Kit: Set-up and performance

After you've unboxed everything, the first thing you need to do is set up the Homebase. Without this, nothing else will work, so it's important to be patient and do things in the right order. The downside to this type of system is that the Homebase needs to be connected to your router via ethernet cable, limiting where you can place it. We also had this criticism when setting up our eufy Video Doorbell Dual, and, as this is where your alarm/siren will come from, it's awkward to have it in our bedroom (where our home's router lives).

Still, if you can get past this, the system is overall incredibly smooth and simple to get setup. Once you've downloaded the app and created an account, you need to add each component to your virtual home one by one. First, the Homebase, then your contact sensors, motion sensors, and keypad.

As long as your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Homebase, the app will quickly find each part (as long as you've inserted the batteries) and add them to 'rooms' of your choosing. It's so efficient that we found ourselves incessantly setting our motion sensor off as we tried to mount it to the wall.

(Image credit: Future)

Sadly the experience within the app wasn't as easy, as it was slow and laggy throughout the process. We had to restart the Android app a number of times, and hitting the '+' button took several tries before it worked. There also wasn't an obvious way to remove other devices from our 'home,' so we were left with disconnected devices clogging up the screen.

Once you've navigated these problems, the system works incredibly well for alerting you via your phone. Unlike some systems we've tested, alerts were instant no matter where our phone was in relation to the sensor, and there are safeguards against needless notifications with a pet mode.

You can set your system to Home or Away via the app or the Keypad (which will ask you to set an access code), and there's geofencing if you don't want to do this manually every time you leave the house. Sadly, we were unable to get the Homebase siren to work during testing, but everything otherwise operated as it should.

eufy Home Alarm Kit: Design

While you may not care as much about how your system looks compared to how it keeps things secure, there's a lot to be said for devices that don't ruin your carefully-curated home aesthetic. eufy's look is quite lovely in comparison to some of the eyesores on the market, with simple, clean white and grey supplemented by subtle blue lights where needed.

The logo is quite prominent on the sensors, and the Homebase is a bit bulky for our tastes, but once everything was on the wall and working, we were very impressed with the overall look. It's also great to have sticky strips ready to go for renters or those who just don't want to drill holes in the wall.

eufy Home Alarm Kit: Our verdict

The eufy Home Alarm Kit is an excellent choice for those who want a DIY alarm system with no professional monitoring. It is easy to set up and has a clean design that would blend in with most decor styles. The alert system is effective and can be customized to suit your needs, and the app, while a bit clunky, is also user-friendly and gives you complete control over your alarm system.

The Homebase, however, could be more useful if placed more freely, as it is limited by the position of your home's router. Nevertheless, the eufy Home Alarm Kit is a reliable and affordable option that will give you peace of mind knowing that your home is protected. Plus, with no monthly fees, it is a great value for money.