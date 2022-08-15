This workspace by one of our favorite design studios is full of creative ideas to steal for your home

London-based design studio Kitesgrove has taken the meaning of luxury offices to a whole new level. Set in the heart of London’s Mayfair, the private offices are in the style of a domestic townhouse with a luxurious modern interior design aesthetic.

The designers have entirely re-structured and re-designed the Grade II Listed townhouse, which was built around 1755 and functioned as a working bank for the majority of the twentieth century. Now, the building accommodates a suite of offices impeccably designed for the modern working business.

Keeping the brief for a calm and welcoming space in mind, Kitesgrove introduced a house palette which created a sense of flow across the property, while also allowing each space to have its own unique design. The office space even features a basement gym, demonstrating that staff wellbeing has been at the forefront of the design plan.

Kitesgrove’s Head of Design, Clara Ewart explains, 'When we were first appointed on the project, the property was in total disrepair, so the experience of reinstating the building’s original identity and grandeur has been a real privilege.'

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Kitesgrove (opens in new tab)designers were careful to retain and restore historical elements of the building where possible. This included reinstating a cantilevered stone staircase from the ground floor to the first floor, accurate to the original era of the building.

A Bauwerk Limewash paint was used in the entryway and stairway to introduce the neutral theme which runs throughout the rest of the space. The organic, relaxed nature of the paint finish creates has a relaxed and less formal feel to typical office colors, while helping to highlight the property's traditional architectural features.

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

The Mayfair offices are a welcoming and organic space with a warm color scheme achieved with the help of natural materials. Office tables use natural soft, light wood for a relaxed atmosphere to make employees feel comfortable in a work setting. Paired with details like the fireplace and bookshelf, meetings here feel as though they're conducted from your own home.

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

A mixture of antique and modern furniture in the smaller offices is cleverly used to introduce a modern edge to the traditional building. Textured rugs and chairs reinforce the homely feel while remaining neutral and professional.

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Pops of muted color introduce some variety among communal areas. Alongside carefully curated bookshelves, these spaces feel more like a residential property than an office.

According to Clara, this was the aim. 'Whilst differing in terms of the ergonomic design, such as how people would ultimately move around the spaces between desks and spending long hours in meeting rooms, our approach to the feel of the space was very similar to a residential property.'

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

In meeting areas, Kitesgrove have created a welcoming and calm space with their use of natural materials and soft, muted colors.

'We tried to create interiors that people wanted to spend time in, with a quiet sense of luxury that felt sophisticated but inviting,' says Clara. 'Our client is also our landlord since the Kitesgrove studio is located in the building, so it has been particularly fun project for us to work on.'