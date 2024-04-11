What's New, Now: Our New York Editor Keith Flanagan on the 4 Best Furniture Launches for April 2024

Here at Livingetc we rely on Keith Flanagan to keep us up to date - he tirelessly views all the important decor launches so we - and you - don't have to. Keith is a design expert, an editor with an exceptional eye who has a talent for spotting trends as soon as they happen...and often just before they're about to.

And this year seems to be moving at a frenetic pace. Launches are coming faster than ever, and in New York, brands are keen to get their new pieces out now before we're all too consumed with Summer vacations. And Keith is combing through everything to pick out his edit of what's hot right now. So this is what has caught his eye and will be helping to inform what we report on this year.

A mix of lighting, furniture and even a new collab, these are the new ideas from the best home decor stores that Keith knows are setting this years big interior design trends.

WRIGHT TIME

(Image credit: Marc Phillips Rugs)

I’m an easy sell for any headlines related to Frank Lloyd Wright –specifically for real estate alerts for Wright-designed homes I can’t possibly afford. Luckily, the American icon remains a font of inspiration for designers today, and one collection in particular resonates with my house-hunting antics: New York interior designer Josh Greene unveiled a new six-piece collab with LA and NY-based Marc Phillips , each delightfully inspired by his favorite Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian homes.

You’ll see plenty of Wright-worthy architectural motifs across each rug (plenty of patterns nodding to details like wood cut outs and exterior trims), but it’s the Wilson rug, pictured here, that caught my eye in particular. Soft and squidgy shapes in varying shades pile high across the hand-knotted rug, which remind me of mossy stepping stones–bringing Wright-inspired design to a home near you.



See the whole collection at Marc Phillips Rugs

Modern American

(Image credit: West Elm)

New York interior designer Billy Cotton has teamed up West Elm for his first collaboration with the Brooklyn-based brand, and while he’s known for a penchant with pattern, the 25 piece collection is anything but.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full of modern clean lines, white takes the lead in pieces large and small, like a modular curved sofa and a lacquered bedside table with an itty-bitty drawer. His goal was to create pieces that were perfectly simple, neutral and versatile, that could slip seamlessly into a range of styles—and while the collection is mostly monochrome, it’s the metallic pepper mills I’m putting on my wish list.

On track with this year’s cool metallics trend , they’ll add a bit of visual weight to any dining table (and a bit of edge, too).

See the whole collection at West Elm

Bright Spot

(Image credit: Apparatus)

There are design enthusiasts who follow APPARATUS’ movements like they follow the sun (I may or not be one of them), which makes it all the more fitting that the lighting and furniture company just reimagined its LA showroom as a meditation on ever-changing light.

Based in NYC with a third showroom in London, the West Coast branch brings rich material and texture to a progression of rooms. Don’t expect white-walled gallery vibes: one room is designed like a dark modernist grotto with rock aggregate walls, the next is covered in shimmering silvered walls, and the center of the gallery lightens up with cork walls, all peppered with their distinctly luxurious designs—proof that this brand has layers.

See the full collection at APPARATUS

Coveted cork

(Image credit: West Haddon Hall)

I’ve had a soft spot for cork lately, and I’m not alone. Cork is making its rounds throughout the home (it’s popular as flooring and wall paneling, a secret to Scandi kitchens , and so on) and it’s certainly popping off in furniture design. Doubling down on the trend, the latest launch by LA’s West Haddon Hall caught my eye with their new Tuxedo Coffee Table (part of Collection I, the studio’s first-ever furniture collection, all designed by owner Kate Driver).

An easy way to bring warmth and texture to your home, it brings not one, but two tones of cork to the table. The whole idea behind the line was to create a range of heirloom-worthy pieces that might harmonize with many different styles, and this item feels like it can live in any era rent free.

See the whole collection at West Haddon Hall