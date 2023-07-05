Trend forecasters have already predicted a color of the year for 2025 - and we’ve paint-matched this ‘enigmatic’ shade
'Future Dusk' is just what we have been waiting for as a different way to bring a moody atmosphere to decorating schemes
We know it's not 2025 yet, but after learning about this new color trend, you might be wishing it was. Fortunately, however, you don't need to wait two years to get on-board the bandwagon for this particular shade.
Trend forecasters WGSN are the global authority on design when it comes to being ahead of the curve, so when they say this is going to be the color of the year for 2025, we listen. But what exactly are they predicting is going to capture the mood of where we'll be in 2025?
Well, it's called 'Future Dusk' - and it might just be the next big thing when it comes to moody decorating schemes.
What color is Future Dusk?
The name 'Future Dusk' gives you something of an idea of the qualities of this color trend. It's dark, moody, but has a contemporary edge. It's a sultry mix between blue and purple - a color that cannot be easily pinned down and has an air of mystery.
'The shade can be elevated with transformative and metallic finishes that create a celestial allure,' according to WGSN, and we can see how that would work. It's a jewel-tone, but feels less rich and decadent when reframed in this modern context.
So why Future Dusk? 'Colors that bring a sense of reassurance will be key for 2025 and we will see captivating tinted darks gaining momentum,' says Urangoo Samba, Head of Color for WGSN, 'Future Dusk is an immersive and transformative color, aligned with this direction.'
This new color feels intrinsically modern yet still timeless. When black seems to harsh and navy too played-out, this is the way to do moody schemes in a different light.
How can I use it in my home now?
'Future Dusk' is the sort of color you'll want to steep your decorating schemes in, more so than just adding in as small accent.
'We're definitely seeing interior designers embracing moody and dark color schemes, and especially shades that transform at different times of the day,' says Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc's deputy editor. The dark shade is an interesting color to drench a room in. Its color is multidimensional, so it will never make your room feel flat or boxy.
'I can already tell that Future Dusk will feel like a really intriguing color to have on the walls, and it's the perfect evolution on from classic dark blue walls if you want something a little forward-looking,' says Hugh.
If you want to embrace this color trend now, we've color-matched it to some of our favorite paint brands.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
