We gave the Sonos Beam soundbar 5-stars, and now it's $90 off for Black Friday

Sonos makes some of the most popular speakers and home cinema systems around, so it's always cause for celebration when the brand slashes the prices of its best devices during events like Black Friday. And even better - one of the speakers that has been discounted is the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen), which we gave full marks when we reviewed it (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

The soundbar is a new and improved model with Dolby Atmos surround sound support, Alexa, and Google Assistant built-in, Trueplay tuning for perfect sound in your space, and a compact build that fits nicely in even the smallest rooms. We rated it super-highly for its improved audio and tweaks to its design.

You can buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for $90 less this Black Friday after the price was knocked down to just $359. It's a fantastic opportunity to save on a new model that - for us - delivers a complete audio upgrade in a pleasingly small package.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Sonos Beam | was $359 , now $449 (save $90) (opens in new tab) Sonos has a 20% sale on many of its best soundbars, smart speakers, and more this Black Friday, and the excellent 2nd Gen Sonos Beam is $90 cheaper right now. With Dolby Atmos, in-built smart assistants, and a compact design, we highly recommend it.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, and more.

