This $8 viral wall roller is the most fuss-free way to repair damaged walls – without the mess of mixing up spackle

Be it scuff marks, paint chips, or door handle dents, imperfections on your walls are inevitable. Even the cleanest, child-proof homes have them (and in those where kids and pets do reside, they're bountiful). Merely painting over these marks isn't usually enough to hide their appearance, however - what you need is a high-coverage spackle-like substance to smooth out any indentations, and this $8 Amazon buy promises just that.

This nifty little handheld roller contains latex paint that's ideal for all your DIY wall repairs. Many of us just learn to live with damaged walls and accept their unsightly appearance but, rather than letting them ruin your thoughtful paint ideas, this Amazon buy allows you to achieve a professional-looking repair for a fraction of the cost. Here, we take a look at the clever wall paste roller that's gone viral on TikTok and why it's the must-have DIY tool to store in the cupboard.

When repairing dents or holes in our walls, our first port of call is usually drywall mud (also known as mastic) for bigger jobs, and spackle for quick touch-ups. Both get the job done, but they typically come in large containers and have to be applied with a putty knife - not to mention, they tend to cost more than $8, too.

That's where this wall repair tool comes in. It comes fitted with a small roller brush for easy application and contains a latex-based paint paste that offers a high coverage, effectively adhering to your wall for smooth coverage. It can be used to fill in small holes and indentations from the likes of screws or door handle dents or, more simply, for masking scuffs and stains on your walls.

To use it, start by cleaning the wall with a damp cloth soaked in lukewarm water. Open the bottle cap and squeeze out the latex paint, distributing it evenly on the wall with the roller applicator. After use, be sure to clean the tool and dry it properly to guarantee further use, and leave three to four hours of drying time on your walls. You can then sand or paint over the area with your existing shade and paint finish. The roller comes in a limited selection of colors too, so you can get a closer match to the hue on your walls without the need for additional priming.

(opens in new tab) Editor's choice Wall paste roller, Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm not the type of person to keep huge buckets and containers of DIY supplies in my rented apartment, but this genius little innovation proves I don't have to. It's the only paint related tool I'll carry with me when I move, and I've used it for everything from filling in picture hook holes to disguising scuff marks along my baseboards. If you allow TikTok to influence you to buy one DIY supply, let it be this one.

