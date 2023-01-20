This towel warming gadget is going viral – it's an alternative to the one thing most bathrooms in the US are missing

There really is nothing more comforting than stepping out of the shower and enveloping yourself in a warm towel, especially during the winter months. If you've ever travelled to Europe, you may have noticed a bathroom feature that's very common there that you don't often see in the US - a heated towel rail. For these homes, they act as heat sources for bathrooms that also mean you can dry, and warm, your towels.

If you don't have a heated towel rail but love the idea of a warm towel greeting you post-shower, this gadget is an absolute must-have for a modern bathroom. This towel warmer has taken TikTok by storm with users praising it as a quick and effective way of heating your towels and blankets for less, and its portable plug-in design makes it perfect for moving around your home, as well as being suitable for renters, too. Honestly, self-care doesn't get much better than this.

Sound intriguing? We've taken a closer look at the towel warmer to find out just how useful it is, alongside some tips on how to get your hands on one.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. As a renter, she's committed to helping readers make the best choices in their homes through writing practical tips and guides on budget-friendly alternatives to fitted furnishings. After spotting this clever towel warmer on TikTok, she couldn't wait to share the idea.

What is a towel warmer?

(Image credit: Comfier / Amazon)

It's likely that your mind is conjuring images of electric towel rails, but this towel warmer is a little different. Unlike traditional towel racks, this gadget is bucket shaped with a lid for you to literally place your towels inside. While it's intended for use in the bathroom, it can heat any cotton material making it perfect for your pajamas, blankets and face cloths too.

We're all looking for small ways to make a bathroom feel like a spa, and this device is certainly one of the easiest ways to make your space feel more luxurious. After putting your towels into the compartment you can set an adjustable timer for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes depending on whether you're having a short shower or a long soak in the bath. Your towels will stay warm for up to 20 minutes after the cycle ends too, so there's no need to worry if you're tempted to stay in a little longer.

Unlike towel racks that attach to your wall, the one downside to this towel warmer is that it's freestanding so takes up an area of floor space (12.9 inches). This means it might not be best if you have a small bathroom. That said, the sleek and modern design means you won't feel the need to hide it away, and the cord hides away neatly at the back. And of course, there's no need for any power tools or tricky installation! Essentially, it just looks like a discreet laundry basket.

Where can I get one?

So, where can you buy one? The most popular brand on TikTok is the LiveFine towel warmer, available on Amazon (opens in new tab). The large 18 liter heater comes in three colors - white, grey and black - and is priced at $139.99. It also comes in a smaller 10 liter variety (opens in new tab) in the same colors for $99.99. Wayfair (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab), and Bed, Bath and Beyond (opens in new tab) also have towel warmers by different brands on offer in a range of sizes and prices.