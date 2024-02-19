These $13 Viral Fridge Organizers Promise an Aesthetic Kitchen of Your Dreams — "It's Psychologically Uplifting"
If you're on the fridge organization side of TikTok, you might have what I like to call 'fridge envy.' Solve that problem with this edit of organizers, all on sale for Presidents' Day
So, I've made a mistake — I ended up on the aesthetic fridge organization side of TikTok. I am now spending an indeterminable amount of time watching disembodied hands stock what become plentiful and beautiful fridges full of colorful cans, vibrant berries, and fresh vegetables, all of which are stored expertly in crisp, clear containers and organizers that simplify and stack. The whole process is mesmerizing, but so is the final product: a stunning icebox where everything has a purpose and a place. As a girl living with roommates in NYC, it couldn't sound more appealing.
But now that the Presidents' Day sales are officially live, I've decided to try and give you, dear reader, what I can't have. I want you to have that gorgeous, Pinterest or TikTok-worthy fridge, and I want you to have that at a discount. It's truly the trending look!
'As an interior designer and decorator with a passion for organization, I can attest that the popularity of a Tik-Tok Pinterest fridge organization trend goes beyond mere aesthetics,' said Courtney Cole, an interior designer at TileCloud. 'It's about creating a functional space that encourages healthy eating habits and minimizes food waste.' An organized fridge is 'psychologically uplifting,' and makes the kitchen a 'more inviting space.' Plus, a nicely-arranged cooler 'can save time and stress during meal prep. Using [clear containers] also makes the healthy options more visible,' and 'often results in better eating choices.'
So what do you say? Ready to dive into the Presidents' Day sales from a fridge organization POV? You might not have thought you'd go here today, but you're going to love it now that we've arrived. Let's see what I've found!
Fridge organizers on sale now
Price: $13.60
Was: $16
Japanese brand Yamazaki Home knows organization. Its already great prices are reduced right now for Presidents' Day, so it's a fabulous time to buy this all-purpose fridge organizer bin, with two customizable dividers.
Price: $19.98
Was: $28.78
If there were a crowd favorite for fridge organizers, I think it would be this 8pc bin set, currently 31% off for the holiday. It also has 4.7/5 stars on Amazon across more than 32,000 reviews. Those ae odds you can count on.
Price: $29.99
Was: $49.99
$20 off? Perfect, especially when that's $20 you can put toward more wine, now easily storable in your fridge.
Price: $11.57
Was: $15.99
The appeal of these basic clear containers is that they are stackable, allowing you to take advantage of vertical space, not just horizontal.
Price: $10.19
Was: $20.99
Protein lovers, rejoice — with these plastic bins, gone are the days of stacking flimsy egg cartons on top of one another. Rather, these plastic, BPA-free alternatives will keep your huevos safe from an untimely death.
Price: $36.99
Was: $73.98
ATTN: This organizational 4-pack, which comes with two wide bins, a can organizer, and an egg organizer, is almost $40 off at Target. That's an insane steal (and a quick way to get the Pinterest look in one fell swoop).
Price: $17.99 (medium)
Was: $23.99
Use these deep bins in your kitchen or freezer, or maybe under your sink of cabinets. The possibilities are endless!
Price: $17
Was: $20
With 38 5-star reviews, this is an organizer you can TRUST. Its meshed sidings and raised bottoms keep your vegetables fresh, while also keeping your fridge in order.
Price: $29.99
Was: $42.99
These plastic bins are, of course, stackable, but this EIGHT PACK is now $11 off. A great deal for what you're getting.
Price: $8.99
Was: $11.99
This photo is showing two individual wine holders stacked on top of one another, so you'd need to double this price to replicate it. But let's be honest -- that's still an incredible deal.
Price: $39.99
Was: $49.99
If a name brand is what you trust, OXO is the answer. And I love that Bloomingdale's is offering this set for $10/piece.
Price: $51.09
Was: $72.99
A regular organizer not quite large enough? These are perfect for stock fridges, large families, and more.
Price: $19.99
Was: $22.99
Let's be honest — not everything in your fridge is fresh produce. I love a little candy or snack as much as the next girl! These smaller containers with a smaller footprint would be ideal for that.
Price: $16.99
Was: $19.99
This egg dispenser not only safely stores eggs and saves space with its vertical design, but its practical design makes cooking even easier. No more reaching to the back of the fridge to grab the last egg — the next in line will automatically roll to the front.
What fridge organizers would you suggest to achieve that 'TikTok' or 'Pinterest' fridge look?
According to Courtney, using 'clear, stackable bins' and labels for that social media look. 'Not only do they offer a sleek and cohesive look, but they also make it easier to find what you need and keep track of your groceries,' she said. 'Drawer dividers for fruits and veggies, along with egg holders and drink dispensers, also help keep everything organized while making sure every item has a designated spot.'
What organizational practices or habits could achieve that same look?
Organization is rooted in routines. 'Get in the habit of putting groceries away with a first-in, first-out policy to keep things fresh,' Courtney continued. It's 'also important to group similar items together — it makes it so much easier and faster at meal prep times. Regularly decluttering and cleaning your fridge is also important both to stay on top of it and to keep that 'fresh from Pinterest' look.'
Also, try prepping and storing food in those clear containers as soon as you're back from the store. 'It helps with the aesthetics, but more importantly, with portion control and [food waste].'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
