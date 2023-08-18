"Smart doors" might just be the next big home tech trend – and you can buy them now from The Home Depot

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You've heard of smart doorbells, you might have even heard of smart locks, but what about smart doors? This clever new innovation in the world of tech is the next step up in home security, and you can now purchase one at The Home Depot.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock, and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. The smart lock allows you to lock and unlock your door from anywhere with your phone, and you can also control lights, check if the door is open or closed, and customize your settings from an app. When it comes to smart homes, they really are the icing on the cake.

There are plenty of configurations and styles to choose from too, but with prices starting at $4,000, you'll want to know if you're making a worthy investment. If you're considering a smart door, then you've come to the right place. Here, we answer everything you need to know about this clever piece of home tech so you can decide if you need one in your life.

What is a smart door?

(Image credit: Masonite)

Front doors have had a lot of attention in the world of smart home tech in recent years with the likes of smart locks and video doorbells, but this latest innovation really steps things up a gear. Smart doors integrate the key components of smart home security into one door system which connects to your home's WiFi. They have a built-in video doorbell, a built-in smart lock, and a welcome light, all of which can be operated from a backup battery in the case of a power cut.

'As our homes become better connected with smart technology, it’s time for doors to do more for homeowners,' says Cory Sorice of Masonite. 'Our exclusive M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to monitor and control the entrances to their homes with ease, including the ability to remotely program LED lighting, confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time, and more.'

How do smart doors work?

They might sound a bit futuristic, but smart doors just make use of existing technology in the world of smart appliances. Like smart locks or smart doorbells, they can be operated from your phone anywhere in the world so you have peace of mind that your home's secure while you're away.

So how do Masonite's M-Pwr Smart Doors work in practice? Essentially, they make use of a new patented technology that allows you to connect the door to your home’s electrical system and WiFi. 'The fully-powered system provides reliable "always on" smart technology and programmable, motion-sensing welcome lighting, and includes a video doorbell, a smart lock, and a door state sensor,' says Cory.

You don't have to worry about your security being a risk in the case of a power cut, either. 'In case of a power outage, the emergency battery backup can continue to power the door and its integrated devices for up to 24 hours when fully charged,' Cory adds. 'In the event of an extended power outage, homeowners can always lock and unlock their door with a physical key.'

Is a smart door a worthy investment?

(Image credit: Masonite)

Masonite's smart doors have just dropped at The Home Depot, but with prices starting at $4,000, you'll want to know if they're really a worthy investment for your front porch. (After all, there's no point buying into the latest piece of home tech if it means re-mortgaging your house next month...)

If you're the type of person who spends a lot of time away or has lots of people coming and going through your home, you might find a smart door is a far more effective way to control who enters your property from one single app. 'Upgrading to a Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door is an investment that provides homeowners the peace of mind that they are always connected and always protected,' says Cory. 'The connection to the home’s power also means there is no longer the need for individual smart device batteries, so your devices are always doing what you need them to do.'

Of course, these smart features won’t mean you have to sacrifice the performance of your front door, either. 'M-Pwr Smart Doors have a Masonite Performance Door System, which is 64% better at keeping out air and water than the leading competitor,' Cory adds.