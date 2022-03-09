Sketch's iconic dining room is pink no more – here's what color is taking over

London restaurant Sketch is synonymous with its Millennial Pink scheme, but its renowned color scheme is no more. The Instagram-famous Gallery has unveiled a major new redesign courtesy of British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare CBE and project architect India Mahdavi who have turned the space solar yellow.

Yinka Shonibare's artist-conceived vision for the dining room complements India Mahdavi's bright yellow setting that marks a 'culture-defining chapter' for the restaurant (now in its 20th year).

Alongside its transformed color ideas , Sketch has welcomed 13 new site-specific works designed in Yinka Shonibare's signature aesthetic that celebrates African culture – entitled Modern Magic. These works complement the copper walls and yellow fabrics to create a brand new space that is about to make waves on social media.

(Image credit: Edmund Dabney)

The shift in Sketch's color scheme marks a celebratory year for the restaurant. However, the transformation from Millennial Pink provokes us to ask: Is this the end of Millennial Pink? We caught up with the experts before you change your paint ideas entirely.

Is this the end of Millennial Pink?

According to Nadia McCowan Hill, Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Sketch's shift from pink to yellow is a natural shift for 2022. She explains yellow is the new hot hue that has replaced Millennial Pink at the peak of interior design trends – and this hue won't go anywhere fast.

'Millennial pink was the pastel of the decade, bringing its rosy glow to the design and fashion worlds alike, but in 2022 a new sorbet shade will be sweetening our wardrobes and our interiors. Enter dandelion yellow, a whisper-soft citrus shade with undeniable freshness and optimistic energy,' Nadia says.

Benjamin Moore's UK Director Helen Shaw similarly suggests that we are seeing a shift away from millennial pink. Alongside yellow, the color expert suggests that 'softer tones of coral, orange, and soft plaster' are falling into favor – to create a 'more natural look.'

(Image credit: Edmund Dabney)

'People are choosing more neutral and muted pinks with different undertones, such as Venetian Rose Pink , which has grey undertones for a vintage feel,' Helen adds.

While we expect Millennial Pink will never fall out of fashion entirely, Sketch's latest transformation opens the door for even trendier tones this 2022. Will you make the shift?