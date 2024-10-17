Sherwin-Williams May Have Announced a "Color Capsule of the Year" for 2025 — But We've Picked a Clear Favorite

Safe to say, there has already been a fair few announcements regarding the predicted color of the year for 2025. And it's understandable that it can get quite confusing when each brand is backing a different shade. That's precisely why heritage paint company Sherwin-Williams' has decided to shake things up this year, announcing not just one color of the year, but a complete capsule.

Sue Wadden, the director of color at Sherwin-Williams, says the repeated announcements are what inspired the company to expand the color conversation and create their 2025 Color Capsule of the Year. "Our capsule gives people more options, which is the expansion that Color of the Year needs," she explains. "If you love a color, great, but we want to give people a way to explore how to use color within their homes."

The capsule features nine unique shades that layer well together and represent where Sherwin-Williams' believes color is headed next year. So without further ado, let's take a look.

What is Sherwin-Williams' 2025 Color Capsule of the Year?

The hardest part of finding the best paint colors for your home, is working out whether the different shades you pick will complement each other and your existing furnishings. Sue explains that the color capsule reads like a full palette of colors that can be used cohesively throughout the whole home. "It shows the typical homeowner how a designer might coordinate trending colors and use them in a space," she says.

Revival, trim and ornamentation, and the resurgence of vintage interiors like Art Deco design have all influenced the creation of Sherwin-Williams' 2025 Color Capsule. "We talked a lot about the return to the classic, but we do not want this to be mistaken as 'old' or 'stuffy'," adds Sue. "These colors are reimagined timeless shades that we hope will push people to understand how to creatively style the core, trend-forward colors we have curated in this capsule."

And these are the colors.

Another highlight of announcement is Sherwin-Williams' partnership with New York City-based creative agency East Olivia, who have conceptualized a series of "forever floral" arrangements inspired by the colors from the capsule.

Incorporating new paint shades into your home is all well and good, but sometimes it is fun to pull in colors from our palettes beyond just the walls.

Our Favorite Color from the Capsule

While Sherwin Williams may not have wanted to pick a single favorite from the palette, I must admit there was one shade that caught my eye instantly. 'Chartreuse' is a color that feels nostalgic to me — it reminds me of my old, beloved J.Crew bubble skirt in a similar shade. And with nostalgic and vintage inspiration dominating color trends this year, this canary yellow shade absolutely fits the bill.

Interior designer Regan Baker, principal of Regan Baker Design, says these "sunny yellow shades serve as a focal point and embrace the unexpected." Including playful touches helps to elevate a room, creating striking moments and showcasing your personal style.

It's not always easy to do with a shade like 'Chartreuse' though, and Regan stresses the importance of grounding a bright color like this by "incorporating a range of subtle textures or organic elements."

I think yellow in all its forms — whether bright like 'Chartreuse' or more closely aligned with Bosc Pear — is one to look out for as we approach 2025. You can start small by incorporating it in small details like home decor, or an armchair, or a statement staircase like in the room designed by Regan above.

Sherwin-Williams' 2025 Color Capsule of the Year offers a wonderful mix of dependable, warm neutrals and reimagined pops of familiar colors. Will you be taking inspiration from the collection?