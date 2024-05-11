Love Your "The Frame" TV? Samsung's Follow-Up is a Home Speaker That Blends Into Your Home
Samsung has followed up its incognito TV with an incognito speaker, but is it for you?
When Samsung introduced The Frame, the South Korean company cottoned onto a smart product.
Everyone wants a giant screen when the latest boxset is being streamed, but when it’s turned off, the bigger the TV, the bigger the eyesore. The Frame countered this by looking as close to a piece of art as possible: when switched off, it looks a bit like a painting in a frame, hence the name. And it quickly became the best Samsung TV for those who wanted their TVs to disappear into their homes.
Now Samsung is hoping to repeat the trick with The Music Frame, which is available to buy now. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest.
What is the Music Frame?
Like The Frame, the Music Frame is designed to disguise technology as art when not in use. It’s a super-thin Dolby Atmos-compatible speaker that can be propped up on a table, or wall-mounted like a photo frame.
It offers Alexa and Bixby support, so you can play music with the power of your voice. But if you prefer your art not to listen to you, then you’ll be happy to know it also supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.
It can be used as a regular speaker over WiFi or Bluetooth, but can also be part of your home theater setup, either next to your TV as a stereo pair or on the other side of the room, becoming rear speakers as part of a surround sound setup.
Each Music Frame comes with two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers. The idea is simple: you shouldn’t need the utilitarian look of modern speaker tech to enjoy excellent sound quality. Like The Frame, the Music Frame aims to hide in plain sight.
Does it work? Up to a point. As you would imagine, given the technology contained within, it’s quite a bit chunkier than your everyday 8x10 picture frame. It’s a little over two inches thick, 13.8 x 13.8 inches around and a hefty 9.3 pounds when lifted.
Of course you shouldn’t have to be carrying it around much. The idea is you set it up and forget it’s there — except when it’s blasting out music, of course.
Can I put my own art on the Music Frame?
Yes, but possibly not how you’re thinking. The Music Frame isn’t a digital photo frame, meaning you need to actually print 8x8 or 8x10-inch photos and attach them to the included mounting panel the old-fashioned way.
That, of course, makes it look more convincing than a screen, but it does make changing your photos a lot less convenient.
How does the Music Frame sound?
That’s the million-dollar question, and oddly there haven’t been too many reviews since The Music Frame went on sale on April 11.
That said, early impressions seem strong. “There’s simply no way that someone walking into a room and hearing what this device can do will believe that it’s all coming from what appears to be a regular photo frame,” writes Digital Trends.
How much does the Music Frame cost?
The Music Frame will set you back $399.99 from Samsung.com — but if you buy two at the same time, Samsung will knock $50 off the price, selling you a pair for $749.98.
If that sounds a lot, other options are available. Back in 2021, IKEA teamed up with Sonos to introduce a bunch of speakers disguised as furniture under the SYMFONISK brand. You can buy a Sonos-powered picture frame speaker for $259.99 or one disguised as a lamp for $249.99.
These don’t support Bluetooth like the Music Frame, and early reports suggest sound quality isn’t as good, but if that’s not important to you and you’re on a budget, then a trip to IKEA might be in order.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. He often writes for T3 and Tom's Guide. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
