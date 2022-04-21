Rina Sawayama's London apartment is a muted pink hangout – we take a tour

NME Award winner Rina Sawayama holds widespread critical acclaim for her music and style – so it's only right that her apartment reflects her prestige. Such is the case with her London apartment – a perfect pink and teal trove of modern decorating ideas that are almost as fun as its owner.

Complete with parquet flooring, earthy textiles, and an unrivaled gallery wall, Rina Sawayama's apartment has set the standard for playful (yet nonetheless chic) schemes far beyond the British capital – and the designer, Minako Bryson of Studio Kaimi , has opened its doors to Livingetc. Here, we tour the musician's vibrant city home.

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

According to Minako, one of Rina's key requirements was to create a comfortable open plan living, cooking, and eating area with a high level of functionality – and the space epitomizes just that. Amongst the most colorful of these spaces is the kitchen, with painted cabinetry and new splashbacks that gave the space a beautifully modern aesthetic.

'The color choice is a gorgeous reddish-pink color and was a really bold choice,' Rina says in discussion exclusively with Livingetc.

The singer adds that this space is her favorite in the home, though it's easy to understand her attraction. 'We sanded down the old cabinets that had a shiny finish which was such a risk, it could have looked really bad, but it paid off! Minako sourced this sustainable terrazzo backsplash that ties the room together. I love it.'

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

Rina's apartment similarly sets the bar for modern living room ideas, not least through its smart TV frame that shows contemporary art when not being used as a TV. Subtle atmospheric lighting and parquet bring harmony to the space – whilst creating the feeling of openness that flows throughout the home.

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

The home's paint color ideas are perhaps the most prominent design feature of them all –primarily consisting of pink, green, and teal hues. These tones come from Lick, who created a personal palette for the singer.

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

'The design choices and color scheme she has put together are perfect – I'm so happy with the end result.,' Rina says.

'I am on the road so much for my job that I want my design choices to have a sense of calm and fun at the same time. The home must be a place that I can feel relaxed in but also be playful and feel inviting to guests when I get to see my friends, who I miss so much when I'm on tour. We have achieved that with Minako.'

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

Alongside these interior design decisions, Rina's apartment showcases urban gardening ideas that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living with its large sliding doors – leading from the living space to the studio.

(Image credit: Kotomi Yamamura)

This is, according to Minako, the singer's creative space to compose, dance, and make music. But of course, this is Rina Sawayama's home, after all.