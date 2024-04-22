Reese Witherspoon Knows the Secret to a Good Entryway — and It's One You Can Replicate for as Little as $20
A brief look inside the actress and design icon's house had us reminiscing on everything we love about stair treads — then doing some shopping for a few options.
In our vast and ever-changing culture, there is no one that does it quite like Reese Witherspoon.
The multi-hyphenate has wowed us for years with her iconic film and TV roles (what, like it's hard?), but has become just as much of a style and design icon in her downtime. Whether it's while you shop at some of the best home decor brands or as you get dressed in your favorite Elle Woods-inspired outfit, there is no denying that Reese's influence now stretches far beyond the silver screen.
In a casual demonstration of this fantastic taste-making, the actress just the other day posted what she probably thought was no more than a photo with her dog to her Instagram. But of course, here at Livingetc, we didn't see the dog at all. No, what we saw was a glimpse, however tiny, into Reese's home. And behind her, stretching up and down her staircase, was a patterned stair runner.
Now, stair runners are nothing new, nor are they entirely revolutionary. But they are so cozy and cute, and it's always a treat to know celebrities are decorating their homes just like us. And while it might take a bit of investment to custom fit a whole runner for your stairs, there is a convenient, simple, and affordable way to replicate this look for a lot less: peel-and-stick stair treads.
'Stair treads can add texture and visual interest to the space. It’s a great area to use an accent material or color,' says Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. To that end, they can also 'add depth,' adds Rotem Eylor, CEO and founder of Republic Flooring, 'which may soften up the space as far as adding warmth.' Otherwise, treads are generally used to create a 'non-slip surface' and protect the 'underlying structure' of the stair, Rotem continues.
In Reese's case, her carpet runner does all of this for her; but in the interest of reinventing that look for less, easy peel-and-stick stair treads are the best option. They bring in that accent Alice was talking about and add that little bit of warmth that Rotem mentioned. Let's take a look at a few options below.
9 easy-install stair treads
Price: $19.99
Was: $29.99
These treads are extremely well-reviewed online, having even earned the coveted 'Amazon's Choice' flag. They also have peel-and-stick adhesive on the back, making installation a breeze. That's great a steal for $20.
Price: $59.99 for 15
For something a bit more fun, we're quite partial to this checkerboard option (and it's also peel-and-stick!).
Price: $37.99
While these treads are a bit more expensive, they also feature wrap-around protection that not only softens the hard edge of the stairs but looks more akin to a full-coverage runner, as well.
Price: $79 for 4
The printed texture on these indoor/outdoor stair treads is something to behold -- so elegant and versatile. Imagine these on the steps leading to your garden.
Price: $52.99 for 3
Unlike their counterparts, these funky treads are not peel and stick, but they could be easily secured with double-sided tape. Otherwise, they're mildew resistant, anti-bacterial, and hotel quality.
Price: $168.99 for 14
Was: $194.99
These plush, bullnosed treads are incredibly well-reviewed and practically flying off the shelves. You'll want to act fast!
Price: $69.95 for 4
Though they're available in 8 different colors, these treads (also from Waterhog) look best in this calming bluestone hue.
Price: $49.99 for 13
Was: $89.99
The appeal of these Sussex Home treads is two-fold: (1) the gorgeous soft blue color and (2) the affordable price.
