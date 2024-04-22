Reese Witherspoon Knows the Secret to a Good Entryway — and It's One You Can Replicate for as Little as $20

In our vast and ever-changing culture, there is no one that does it quite like Reese Witherspoon.

The multi-hyphenate has wowed us for years with her iconic film and TV roles (what, like it's hard?), but has become just as much of a style and design icon in her downtime. Whether it's while you shop at some of the best home decor brands or as you get dressed in your favorite Elle Woods-inspired outfit, there is no denying that Reese's influence now stretches far beyond the silver screen.

In a casual demonstration of this fantastic taste-making, the actress just the other day posted what she probably thought was no more than a photo with her dog to her Instagram. But of course, here at Livingetc, we didn't see the dog at all. No, what we saw was a glimpse, however tiny, into Reese's home. And behind her, stretching up and down her staircase, was a patterned stair runner.

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram)

Now, stair runners are nothing new, nor are they entirely revolutionary. But they are so cozy and cute, and it's always a treat to know celebrities are decorating their homes just like us. And while it might take a bit of investment to custom fit a whole runner for your stairs, there is a convenient, simple, and affordable way to replicate this look for a lot less: peel-and-stick stair treads.

'Stair treads can add texture and visual interest to the space. It’s a great area to use an accent material or color,' says Alice Moszczynski , interior designer at Planner 5D. To that end, they can also 'add depth,' adds Rotem Eylor , CEO and founder of Republic Flooring, 'which may soften up the space as far as adding warmth.' Otherwise, treads are generally used to create a 'non-slip surface' and protect the 'underlying structure' of the stair, Rotem continues.

In Reese's case, her carpet runner does all of this for her; but in the interest of reinventing that look for less, easy peel-and-stick stair treads are the best option. They bring in that accent Alice was talking about and add that little bit of warmth that Rotem mentioned. Let's take a look at a few options below.

9 easy-install stair treads