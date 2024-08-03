Reese Witherspoon's Island Countertop Makes for the Perfect Pairing With White Cabinets, Say Designers

Unsurprisingly, Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is a haven of interior design inspiration. The Legally Blonde actress's space embraces a timeless warm color scheme starting with the use of dark-stained natural wood. The material pairs perfectly with her white cabinets and white walls.

Centering Witherspoon's kitchen is a beautiful, wood-topped island. The wood of the island corresponds with the rich, natural wood floors. White cabinets, white walls, and a white tile backsplash form a neutral backdrop. Black barstools and pendant lights bring a modern, industrial contrast to the space.

2Reese Witherspoon's kitchen island masterfully combines the timeless appeal of white with the warmth of wood, creating a space that is both inviting and sophisticated," says Nina Lichtenstein, Westchester-based interior designer. She continues, "The visual benefits of this design are numerous, offering a balanced and harmonious aesthetic that can enhance any kitchen."

Lichtenstein adds: "The island features a wood kitchen countertop that brings warmth and natural texture to the space, while the white base adds a crisp, clean look. White corbels beneath the wood countertop not only provide structural support (when not purely decorative) but also lend a custom and elevated feel to the island. This combination creates a focal point that draws the eye and anchors the room."

We've noticed an abundance of wood popping up across celebrity kitchens, and it's becoming a huge interior design trend for a reason. First, wood brings timeless warmth to any space, especially when paired with white. Principal Designer Soledad Alzaga says: "Having white cabinets in a kitchen adds a light and clean feel to the space, but can also feel cold or sterile. Adding wood to the island countertop, as Reese Witherspoon did in her kitchen, adds warmth and texture. She used the same brown tone she has on the hardwood floors for a cohesive look making the whole space work together."

NYC-based interior designer at Lore Design, Karen Loc adds: "Wood is a timeless and rich material with great depth and color that effortlessly makes a room feel more cozy. White is a brilliant color to contrast with wood because it’s neutral and will reflect more light into the space making the wood stand out even more. It’s like a breath of fresh air that breaks up the wood and makes the room feel light and weightless." The kitchen trend is only growing more popular.

In addition to the aesthetic benefits, decorating with natural wood countertops has practical advantages as well. Karen Loc says: "What’s wonderful about using wood for a countertop is how it acclimates to the temperature of the room so it won’t feel cold to the touch. This also makes for a pleasant dining experience if the kitchen island is used for entertaining and dining."

How do you decorate with wood and white paint in the kitchen?

There are as many kitchens as there are ways to use wood with white paint in the kitchen. Karen tells Livingetc.: "Wood and white can be used in endless combinations to recreate Rees's effect." She continues, "One way is to apply it to kitchen cabinetry. Upper wooden kitchen cabinets combined with white-painted lower cabinets will create a warm and welcoming appearance while feeling open and spacious."

She adds: "Another way is to contrast wood cabinets with a white countertop and backsplash material, which will create a dramatic eye-catching appearance as the white’s brightness stands out against the deep coloration of the wood."

If you love to cook, you might consider applying wood to your space in an alternative way. Elizabeth P. Lord, Colorado-based interior designer, advises: "I don’t recommend wood countertops to clients who truly work hard in a kitchen, as the wear and tear will become more noticeable over time. But accenting with a wood hood, or wood floating shelves, or a wood island with white exterior cabinets, will soften a space while maintaining an inviting and elevated feel."

Flooring is another way to integrate the material. Lichtenstein recommends: "Ensure your kitchen flooring ties in with the wood elements in the kitchen. Wood floors that match or complement the wood countertop create a striking and cohesive look."

A successful wood look is just as much about the other parts of the space as the kitchen materials that have been used. Lichtenstein suggests: "To keep the space feeling open and airy, incorporate glass-fronted cabinets at ceiling height, as seen in Reese Witherspoon's kitchen. This prevents the space from feeling closed in and adds an element of elegance. Select fixtures and hardware that complement the wood and white palette. In Reese's kitchen, the silver cabinet hardware allows other design elements, like the interesting black pendant lights and metal swivel stools, to take center stage."

Wood and white paint together are one of the most classic combinations, and they will be just as in style for 100 years. Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is definitive proof that this trend will never fade.