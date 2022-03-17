The Farrow & Ball paint in this New York bar will make you look good

If you don’t already know about Pebble Bar, you will do soon. Even if you don’t live in the concrete jungle, it’s quite easy to feel envious of those who raise a glass in Rockefeller Plaza’s most fashionable new bar. However, while their cocktails are something to write home about, it’s Pebble Bar's paint choices that are causing excitement amongst the design world. And it's easy to see why.

But what is causing such a stir, we hear you ask? The answer is Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster , a blushing pink hue that is designed to make you look good. But why does this shade – and many subtle pink hues – make you look so good?

Here, the experts reveal all you need to know about the tone that will set color trends in the interiors (and beauty) worlds.

Why does blushing pink make you look good?

(Image credit: Pebble Bar)

Of course, it is easy to want to bag a reservation at Pebble Bar for its face-accentuating qualities – but you don’t need to drink in the Empire State to enjoy the hue’s benefits.

‘The pink tone brings out the red pigment in our skin, so it gives us added blusher, let’s say,’ explains Natasha Bradley, Lick’s Head Colour Specialist. The expert explains that different tones of this pink hue can benefit different people in different ways, but ultimately, this color looks good on everyone.

(Image credit: Pebble Bar)

The color expert isn’t alone in her admiration for this blushing hue. Helen Shaw, the Director Of Marketing at Benjamin Moore UK, adds that this tone will ‘ flatter any space’ whilst offering the chance to bring a playful hue into a contemporary space.

‘Sophisticated yet playful, neutral pinks add more personality than a grey or beige but can be just as subtle. Unobtrusive but offering a subtle glow to the room, neutral pinks are flattering and complement all rooms,’ Helen says. This color looks good in a room, and on your complexion, what’s not to love?

This paint color will uplift your complexion and dominate interior design trends in the process. PS, we’re sneaking a reservation at Pebble bar pronto.

Pebble Bar, 67 W 49th St, New York, NY 10112, United States