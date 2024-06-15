Pamela's Anderson's Raised Vegetable Beds Nail TikTok's "Garden Girl" Trend — Experts Explain How to Recreate the Look

Pamela Anderson's days of high heels and a full face of make-up are well and truly over. Instead, the Baywatch star has ditched the glamour for gardening, embracing a bare face, whimsical fashion, and an all-round slower pace of life. As far as TikTok is concerned, she's firmly in her 'Garden Girl' era.

The latest trend coined via the video app is all about romanticizing life on the homestead but instead of knee pads and vests, think floaty dresses, sun hats, and woven baskets. In other words, the Pamela Anderson aesthetic, or cottagecore 2.0. We're pleased to say that #GardenGirl isn't all frolicking in fields, though. It also teaches us to value our outdoor spaces, encouraging us to nurture our gardens and grow our own produce. And Pamela's outdoor space, complete with raised vegetable beds, is a shining example of how you can reap what you sow.

Besides their trendy appeal, there are plenty of raised vegetable garden tricks we can learn from Pamela's space which she shared via a recent Instagram post. From companion planting to neat spacing within the beds, here's how to channel Pamela's 'Garden Girl' aesthetic with some practical planting tips.

How to create a vegetable garden worthy of Pamela's praise

1. Build organic raised beds

One of the best ways to incorporate a modern vegetable garden into your space is through raised beds. This form of gardening raises the soil above the ground using a structure typically made of wood, metal, or plastic. To replicate the natural, organic feel of Pamela's edible garden, we suggest opting for wood.

'My recommendation is to start with untreated wood or other non-toxic materials to avoid soil contamination,' says professional gardener Marco Picano. 'I also always suggest installing a drip irrigation system, as it helps conserve water and ensure consistent moisture levels.'

For the best results, choose a sunny location to build your beds. 'Locate them at a spot where it is open to at least 6-8 hours of sunlight to nourish the plants,' suggests Matthew Wilson of Handy Gardeners. 'Pamela's garden beds are neatly arranged with enough stocking for proper planting areas, and areas to be used when walking around the garden. This all gives better management of the garden and lowers chances of the plants getting damaged.'

2. Prioritize companion planting

According to the experts, Pamela's veggie patch includes various instances of companion planting to boost her yield. 'For instance, placing basil near tomatoes is a time-tested technique that not only enhances flavor but also helps reduce pests naturally,' says Marco. 'The spacing in her beds is also well-considered, ensuring proper air circulation which is essential for preventing disease and promoting plant health.'



The arrangement of Pamela's plants is also something Matthew picks up on. 'Keep in mind the mature size and spacing needs of the vegetables you will be growing as you design your raised beds,' he says. 'Grow plants together that have similar requirements for water, light, and nutrients to help maximize crop growth. Vining crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans will need garden trellises, stakes, and cages to help keep them growing tall and not sprawling out.' These considerations should go hand-in-hand with your companion planting decisions.

3. Don't forget crop rotation

If you want to ensure a bountiful harvest, gardeners claim that crop rotation is key. 'Changing the location of your plant types each season helps maintain soil health and minimizes pest issues,' says Marco. 'Incorporating native plants can further enhance your garden's sustainability and resilience to local conditions. In my years with Picano Landscaping, these strategies have consistently led to thriving, low-maintenance gardens.'

Overall, the important thing to remember is that gardens need years of nurturing before they thrive, and Pamela took several redesigns before she had the garden of her dreams. 'Along with this, remember, every garden is different, and experimentation is key,' adds Matthew. 'Experimentation is the secret to understanding what works best in every different growing condition and for different preferences. So be free to try the new varieties, techniques, and companion plant combinations to create a thriving, productive raised bed garden, just like Pamela's.'



What vegetables are in Pamela's raised beds?

Wondering what vegetables to plant for a flourishing garden like Pamela's? We asked our gardeners to identify some of the veggies in her patch so you can take a leaf out of her book.

'Some of the leafy greens appear to be lettuce and kale, and I can see herbs like basil and rosemary,' says Marco. Matthew notes that there are also tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini in the mix. 'All these are especially well-suited to gardening in raised beds, as they are all low, sprawling plants, and additionally, most grow well in containers,' he says.

