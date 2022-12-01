Organizing experts are hailing this genius $3 IKEA shoe rack as the answer to your storage woes

Is there anything more satisfying than an organized closet? We've all experienced the rush of closing and re-opening our wardrobe doors, admiring its contents after an afternoon spent decluttering and reorganizing them but there's one element that usually proves more challenging than the rest: the question of where to put our shoes.

The thing is, shoe racks can be a great storage solution when it comes to organizing your home, but they can also be awkward, clunky, and more often than not, the wrong size for your space. That's where this IKEA shoe rack comes in, and it's definitely the best storage hack we've seen in a while. Stylish, compact, and costing less than $3, professional organizers are hailing it as the cheapest way to keep your closet in order.

If there's one thing we can appreciate, it's nifty storage hacks. If you're really debating whether you can part with $3, here we take a look at this handy piece of kit - otherwise known as the IKEA SKOSTALL - and ask organizers why they think this simple space-saving solution to shoe storage is worth the hype.

Why is the IKEA SKOSTALL perfect for organizing your shoes?

You're probably wondering, 'what sets the SKOSTALL (opens in new tab) apart from any other shoe rack?' Well, it's the compact design and individual nature that makes it such a nifty storage solution. With two levels, it allows you to stack a pair of shoes on top of each other to save space in your cupboard or closet, and use it to perfectly suit the number of shoes you actually want to store. The other perk? Whether you want to store flat sandals or high-top sneakers, almost any type of shoe will fit thanks to the adjustable inclination of the organizer's top shelf - meaning you don't have to opt for a one-size-fits-all shoe rack that doesn't make the most of your available closet space.

'The IKEA SKOSTALL is a perfect solution for those who are short on space, those with a lot of shoes or both,' says professional organizer, Melissa Gugni (opens in new tab). 'People fall into two categories - those who need to see everything or they forget about what they have, and those who can remember the things that are out of sight. The SKOSTALL is ideal for the former since it can maximize the space (with two times the shoe storage) and still let one shoe be in eyeshot. This can make a huge difference in how much a person needs to buy since they have better tabs on what they have.'

'If you are low on horizontal space but have plenty of vertical space for shoe storage, a stacking product like this may be a great solution for you,' adds Lucy Milligan Wahl, professional organizer and founder of LMW Edits (opens in new tab). However, she does encourage us to bear some caveats in mind. 'Make sure the shelving where you intend to place the SKOSTALLunits has enough vertical height. As with any organizing tool, it's critical to measure the space before purchasing!'

With any type of organizer, you also need to be prepared to take those few extra minutes out of your day to put your belongings away properly; in this case, your shoes. If you think the SKOSTALL will encourage you to keep your closet organized then go for it, just don't let your shoes become a cluttered pile within a week!

What alternative shoe storage solutions are there?

We love the simple black wire design of the SKOSTALL, but it's not for everyone. If it's not to your taste, you'll be pleased to know there are a whole host of alternative shoe storage solutions out there to help you stay organized.

'Other shoe solutions include over-the-door hanging shoe holders, which can make a perfect hallway shoe storage idea' explains Melissa. 'Being able to see all of the shoes makes it so much easier to find them.' We love this 24-pocket shoe organizer from Amazon (opens in new tab).

According to Melissa, stacking shoe racks are also a useful alternative, and they come in a range of colors, sizes and price points suitable for any closet or entryway, no matter how restricted your space is. This three-tier wooden rack from Amazon (opens in new tab) is a subtle choice for a neutral Scandi-style space.

'I always select products that fit my clients' unique situations, but the one shoe rack I find myself returning to time and time again is this adjustable shoe organizer from The Container Store (opens in new tab),' says Lucy. 'It's expandable to different widths, you can stack multiple units, and it accommodates many different shoe types. The one type it doesn't work for is tall boots.'

Why is an organized closet important (even if it's behind closed doors)?

If you're the type of person who haphazardly slings their shoes into your entryway mudroom without sparing a thought to its organization, you might be wondering why it's worth organizing your shoes at all, let alone considering using a shoe rack behind a closed closet door. Well, here's why.

'Quite simply, it makes your life easier! When you have an organized closet, it's easy to see everything you own, quickly select an outfit, and move on with your day. It can even bring an aspect of joy and creativity into the process of getting dressed,' says Lucy.