Noah Beck's New Living Room is a Versatile Color That 'Really Works in Any Room', Says This Designer

Social media superstar Noah Beck lives an enviably chaotic lifestyle filled with glitzy red-carpet events, press trips, and a high-profile relationship with fellow TikTok royalty Dixie D'Amelio. The social media personality shot to stardom after going viral on TikTok during the 2020 pandemic, and has remained all over our Instagram feeds ever since.

With a staggering TikTok following of over 34 million fans, it's no surprise that Noah has recently made the move from Arizona to Hollywood to live among the stars (literally). As the newbie on the block, and with a lot of high-profile neighbors to impress, Noah's home needed a celeb-approved Hollywood glow-up.

Enter America's best-known house flipper and interior design stylist to the stars, Jeff Lewis. Renowned for his role in Bravo's docuseries Flipping Out, Jeff's new show, Hollywood Houselift, sees a host of celebrity clients receive one-of-a-kind home renovations, and we couldn't wait to get a closer look at Noah's modern home.

Jeff and his design team went for for moody, masculine, laidback vibe to transform Noah's home from a 'chaotic mess' (Jeff's words, not ours!) to a sophisticated space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining friends.

The main paint idea used for Noah's living room is a soothing and versatile sage green shade. 'That shade of green works well with a number of different color palettes, but especially with warm, natural tones and textures,' says Elana Mendelson, interior designer and founder of Elana Designs. 'It really works beautifully with the frothed, latte leather sofa, ivory area rug and mixed chocolate flooring and serves a perfect, yet unexpected backdrop for the dark window trim and brick wall, allowing for them to bring some drama and pop to the space.'

The deep grey exposed brick wall also adds texture and style, while the introduction of the dark color scheme perfectly compliments the pale green shade, adding a cool, industrial feel, without relying on blacks or metals.

The use of contrasting green also makes a chic, subtle statement which gives the perfect lift to Noah's space. 'Because of its versatility this color choice would work well in any room of the house,' says Elana, and we couldn't agree more! 'The color really coordinates with so many different color schemes - warm and earthy or cool and airy,' she adds. With such a large, open-plan space like Noah's, this paint provides a homey, snug feel, and there are lots of other colors that go with green he's able to experiment with.

How can you recreate Noah's home makeover?

If you're as obsessed with Jeff's house-flip as we are, you'll be pleased to hear you don't need a Hollywood home to recreate it, but where should you start?

Begin by opting for a pale green-toned shade for your walls to give your room a refreshing revamp. 'I recently designed a kitchen around cabinets in a very similar color - Farrow and Ball’s Pigeon,' says Elana. 'The kitchen cabinets took centerstage without fully stealing the show and added significant personality without being too over-the-top.'

Then, pair your new walls with darker-toned accents around the room. You could pick out some features, like your windowsills or cornicing, in a dark grey paint. Farrow & Ball's Hopper Head is great for this.

You can also upgrade your soft furnishings, like updating your living room sofa (think chocolate tones) — or simply pair some rich, deep brown cushions with your existing one if you're on a budget. Make sure to add a cream or white rug to contrast these moodier hues!

If you're feeling really inspired, you could hire a professional to expose your brickwork (or do it yourself if you're a real DIY aficionado), or use a temporary brick-look wallpaper to create a feature wall in your home without the commitment.

Get the look