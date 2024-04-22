7 Ways Designers Are Embracing Beautiful Marble in Furniture for 2024 — "This Trend Works in Every Room"

As far as materials go, marble was everywhere at this year's Milan Design Week. While we're not unfamiliar with the luxurious stone, this time we're seeing it reinterpreted in more sophisticated ways, as a design-led element that elevates a piece of furniture in pairing with other materials, rather than a standalone object. Be that the top of a coffee or bedside table mixed with wood and mirror, a geometric detail on the surface of a bench next to a padded seat, or shaping the legs of a minimalist dining table, marble made its way into most collections presented in Milan.

It's no surprise that marble is still top of mind for brands, especially with inspiration from the natural world and its elements being more and more prevalent and valued for their ability to create calming, warm interiors while still achieving a sophisticated and luxurious look. Here's a round-up of our favorite furniture pieces that were elevated by marble elements.

And if you want to get even more inspiration from the home of Italian design, have a look at our Italian Issue for Spring 24, where we highlight the brands leading through innovation and style that you should definitely keep an eye on.

1. Porada's Bayus Tondo bedside table with marble top

(Image credit: Porada)

At this year's Milan Design Week Porada presented their beautiful Bayus Tondo 3 bedside table in canaletta walnut. It comes with either a black or white marble top, and three drawers with scratch-resistant Titanium interior finish. The rounded shape makes it suited for a welcoming bedroom scheme and the marble detail is just the right amount to make it look luxurious, but not ostentatious.

2. Gallotti & Radice's Sensei bench with circular marble detail

(Image credit: Gallotti & Radice)

We loved the unique look of Gallotti & Radice's Sensei bench. Made up of a few simple geometric shapes, it has the perfect balance of colors and materials with its black wooden base, natural green seating, and round marble decorative detail, that could very well serve as a small side table surface. Balanced and modern, it would look very chic in a hallway.

2. Poliform's Duke sideboard with a marble surface

(Image credit: Poliform)

Poliform's Duke collection of cabinets in different heights and sizes, has solid, imposing volumes lightened by curved lines that reference the world of fine cabinetmaking. This sideboard in dark wood has a contrasting white marble top, and its streamlined shape makes it the perfect surface for styling decorative objects and art in the hallway or living room of a modern home.



4. B&B Italia's Isos table with marble legs

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

The Isos table is an exercise in light and balance. The clear glass top is supported by four white marble, pencil-shaped legs, with a slight diagonal cut just where they meet the glass, creating a delicate visual equilibrium.

'The Isos table has legs cut at 35 degrees,' says designer Piero Lissoni. 'The interesting thing is the tension that is built between these pencils-columns and the top,' he adds.



5. Minotti's Diagramma coffee table with a red marble top

(Image credit: Minotti)

If this doesn't say modern luxury, we don't know what does. We love the combination of the striking deep red and white marble top mixed with the mirrored sides, and glossy base.

At Milan Design Week, Minotti delivered a collection of sculptural, geometric shapes that stand out through the innovative mix of materials and this table is a perfect example. With a slight nod to the 70's, it will be a stand-out piece in a living room complemented by other rich, dark tones.

6. Porada's wood and marble mix Amphora M dining table

(Image credit: Porada)

The simple shape of a rectangular dining table in calanetta walnut, Amphora M is elevated by the use of black marble as the top. On a closer look you'll see that the material doesn't stretch all the way to the ends, but the top is framed on each side by two pieces of the walnut. The legs are placed at an angle, and have a pencil-like cut that add further interest to this beautiful piece that would look great in both a traditional or modern dining room.



7. Minotti's burgundy and black marble Logan console

(Image credit: Minotti)

Another outstanding piece from Minotti, the Logan console comes in the same striking glossy burgundy color with a contrasting black top with delicate burgundy veining. Not for the faint of heart, this piece is dedicated to interior lovers who appreciate stand-out designs that will instantly draw attention in a space. Style it as a focal point in your living room, or incorporate it in a scheme with similar dark, rich tones to create a moody and elegant interior.