The Best Met Gala Looks as Interior Design Trends — What This Year's Looks Say About Decorating in 2024
Fashion and interiors are inextricably linked, so it's no surprise some of the best looks at this year's Met Gala feed into the trends informing our homes right now
The first Monday in May means one thing — it's time for the Met Gala, and I can't help but be glued to a live stream of the red (or this year's case, green) carpet to see the looks arrive. What I noticed while watching outfit after outfit hit those infamous stairs is that the overarching trends we saw this year reflect what we're seeing in interiors, too.
Really, it's the case every year — after all, fashion and interior design tend to go hand in hand to some degree, and it wasn't hard to find on-trend room schemes that reflect some of the best looks that celebrities wore to the 2024 Met.
This year's theme for the fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute was The Garden of Time, inspired by the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition. We saw lots of literal gardens, as well as lots of archival fashion pieces which reflect the exhibition's theme. However, there were lots of unexpected takes on the theme when it came to both style and color. Here's what that means for the interior design trends we're using this year.
1. Blue and Green Should Always be Seen
Co-chair of this year's Met Gala (and always getting the looks so right on her recent press calls), Zendaya was always going to be a highlight of this year's carpet. And her Maison Margiela gown for 2024 is channeling a color combination that would have once proved a little controversial.
We've already answered the question: 'do blue and green work together?' and the answer is a resounding yes. It's a color palette that's add freshness to spaces in design right now, and if you need an example of how it works, take a look at this room at this year's San Francisco Decorator Showcase by Jon de la Cruz of De La Cruz Interior Design.
2. Unexpected Red
With so many lush green and soft pink floral interpretations of the theme, there's one color that was quite unexpected to see crop up again and again on the Met Gala's carpet — red. Most noticeably sported by Shakira, everybody's favorite fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye and actor Morgan Spector (who you might know best from The Gilded Age), red on red on red was the order of the night.
And it's fair to say this color is making waves in interior design this year, too. We've already seen the 'unexpected red theory' bring red accents to the forefront of decorating as a viral trend, but at the world's biggest design fair in Milan this year, red was also everywhere. So whether you're looking for a pop of red, or want to embrace color drenching like this beautiful bathroom by Australian designers Grotto Studio, red's the color to play with right now.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
3. Silver Resurfaces
We've been in such a cycle of brass-y gold tones in design for such a long time, that it was inevitable cool metallics would make a comeback. Mixed metallics were all over the carpet last night, you only have to take a look at Serena and Venus Williams gold and silver looks to see that both metal tones are undoubtedly both popular choices right now.
However, it was Kim Kardashian's Maison Margiela look that brought to mind a recent project by Workshop APD that I think says a lot about design right now. The mix of silver and textures of gray (a neutral that dare I say is also due a resurgence) showcase that metallic sheens can be tempered down, while still offering the wow-factor you're after.
4. Modern Gothic
There was an overarching dark, near-gothic aesthetic that was, for me, potentially the most surprising take on the Garden of Time theme this year, however, with a surprisingly dark story by J G Ballard cited as inspiration for the carpet, perhaps it shouldn't have been completely unexpected.
From Gwendoline Christie's bold look above, to dresses worn by Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, outfits that were dark, vampy, yet sculptural and textural — something we're seeing in the adoption of dark color trends in interiors now, too. Black on black, alongside deep burgundy and purple, lends itself well to this look we're calling modern gothic, and this jewel box kitchen, designed by Kristen Peña of K Interiors, feels like something new and exciting in the design world right now.
5. Textural Whites
It's undoubtedly a time in interior design where color is being embraced fully, but for those who are doing neutrals so well, there's a lightness and prettiness to their approach which we can see reflected in looks like Ariana Grande's and Sarah Jessica Parker's, and don't skip over the beautiful sheer white dress worn by actress Greta Lee.
Dreamy, romantic, but full of detail, it's a look Livingetc is calling The New Pretty, characterized by ruffles and sheers. The white plaster relief in the Parisian apartment designed by Stephanie Coutas feels particularly app for this year's theme, too.
6. Pastels With Black
Traditionally, light, chalky hues haven't made comfortable bedfellows with the harshness of black, but not only was this intriguing combination of colors used a lot on the Met Gala's carpet this year to marry the trends of softness and gothic harshness in many of the outfits, but it's something we're seeing in interiors, too.
When it comes to colors that go with light blue, baby pink or even shades of trending lilac, black is being adopted by designers as a way to make decorating with pastels feel more grown-up — these colors feel more contemporary and less kids' bedroom than before in this combination.
Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.
-
-
This Nifty Outdoor Fan Promises a Fly-Free Memorial Day Barbeque (and You Can Get Two for $14!)
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's .... summer's hottest accessory? Your parties will never be the same again (in a good way!)
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
These Are the 5 Best Plants to Adorn Gravel Paths — 'They Add the Perfect Touch to Your Walkway!'
Experts tell us that these are the perfect seeds to sow at home for a touch of floor-side foliage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
This Chunky Furniture Trend is Setting the Tone for a Playful New Way of Decorating — Here’s How to Style it
Flared-leg furniture is a smart way to mix up your contemporary scheme with an injection of fun
By Ellen Finch Published
-
Drew Barrymore's Small Kitchen Features an Oversized Hardware Trend That Makes a big Statement
The exaggerated detail brings a touch of whimsy to Drew's little kitchenette
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
7 Ways Designers Are Embracing Beautiful Marble in Furniture for 2024 — "This Trend Works in Every Room"
Marble details were everywhere at this year’s Milan Design Week, elevating pieces of furniture to luxurious new heights
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Colorful Tables" Are the Big Design Trend We Saw Everywhere at Milan Design Week — These Were Our Favorites
At Milan Design Week coffee tables bring a pop of color to interiors and look joyful in fun, geometric shapes that will instantly lift up any interior
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The Surprising Color Trend From Milan Design Week 2024 Proves Pure White Furniture Is Back
Pure white had a notable presence at Salone del Mobile
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The 9 Best Dining Tables At Salone del Mobile 2024 — Monumental Shapes Of Glass, Marble, And Metal
This year’s Milan Design Week is setting the tone for dining tables with a presence, in large sculptural shapes and made of the most exquisite materials
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
6 of the Most Important Kitchen Trends We Spotted at One of the World's Biggest Design Weeks
This year at EuroCucina in Milan brands revealed the future trends we should keep an eye on, from colored glass to reimagining terracotta
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
‘It’s not Barbie Whatsoever’ – This is the Exact Shade of Pink Interior Designers are Choosing Now
Subtle, delicate and sophisticated, this rosy hue is something of an underdog when it comes to 2024 color trends — here’s why designers love it
By Ellen Finch Published