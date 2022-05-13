Memorial Day patio furniture sales and grill deals: early 2022 offers

Interested in the Memorial Day patio furniture sales? We're way ahead of you. In fact, we've already started collating the best Memorial Day sales for 2022, from patio furniture sets for your yard to gas and charcoal grills or a smoker for family al fresco dining. Whatever you are after for your outdoor space, it should be discounted for Memorial Day 2022, which falls on 30 May.

Whatever your plans are for Memorial weekend, we're here to make your life easier when it comes to sourcing the best discounts. Our deal experts are working to feature only the very best deals on this page, on the best products money can buy. Think high-quality furniture and durable grills that will last a lifetime.

So, get in first and score a deal from some of the best outdoor furniture brands out there. We've found a few Memorial Day sales that are already live, otherwise, scroll for some early offers for you to browse.

Memorial Day sales live now

Right now, when it comes to Memorial Day sales for 2022, there aren't many dedicated Memorial Day early access discounts that you can enjoy. We'll keep updating this page as the sales go live, however right now, there are just two sales already live in which you can score some new patio furniture or a grill. Keep scrolling for info on non-Memorial Day sales to shop.

Ashley Home have launched their Memorial Day sale for 2022. This sale includes bestselling in-stock outdoor furniture, with prices from $99.99. Our favorite thing so far in this sale is the Vallerie Outdoor Table Set with $39.99 off.

Overstock have launched their Memorial Day sale, too, with 70% off 1000s of items for your yard and patio, including furniture, grills, and also decor. There's also free shipping on everything, too.

Where to shop for Memorial Day patio furniture sales?

These are our favorite retailers for browsing patio furniture. Whether you're in the market for a Loveseat, an outdoor dining set, or a sunlounger, take a browse below. We've listed each brand's current promotion, whether that be a percentage off site-wide or free shipping, ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

Where to shop for Memorial Day grill sales?

If you are investing in the best grill this Memorial Day, then don't miss the retailers below if you are after a bargain.

Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Searching for a new patio furniture set this Memorial Day? You've chosen one of the best times of the year to invest in the set of your dreams. With plenty of patio furniture buys already discounted, here's what we're lusting after right now.

Opalhouse Aster Folding Patio Chair | $ 65 $52 (save $13) at Target

Bring Paris to your backyard with help from these handy folding chairs from Target. Similar to what you'd find in a quintessentially Parisien cafe, these chairs have a sturdy steel frame with delicate woven detailing in black and beige brown. Use these around your dining table, for al fresco dining, or as handy extra chairs for when guests come to dine. For just over $50 a pop, they're a steal.

Project 62 Fisher 3pc Patio Bistro Set | $146 $116 (save $29) at Target

Score a 3 piece patio set for less than $120 this Memorial Day. Perfect for patios or a terrace, this compact set comprises two chairs and a table. It's ideal for eating breakfast or enjoying a cocktail in the sun, and it's completely foldable for easy storing come winter. Choose from white or grey, and rest assured its corded design allows for comfort and style. It's also rust-resistant.

Wild Sage Global 3-Piece Chat Set in Tan | $350 $297.50 (save $52.50) at Bed, Bath & Beyond

We love the look of this chat set, mostly beacuse it will add a cozy vibe to your yard or patio, but also because it makes it easy to truly relax. In the sun or the shade, that is. With large rounded chairs competlte with cishions, this set also comes with a small side table for housing drinks and snacks. With tan rope weaving, this set is totally weater resistant.

Everhome Saybrook Egg Chair in White | $450 $360 (save $90) at Bed, Bath & Beyond

How cute is this white egg chair? With a whopping $90 off for Memorial Day, this ought to look great in your yard. It'll soon become your favorite place to sit in the sun whilst reading your book, or to sit and sip on a glass of your favorite vino. Crafted of steel and wicker, its cushions are machine washable, though you'll need to store the chair itself away in the winter.

Serena & Lily Capistrano Sofa | $3,598 $3,166.40 (save $431.60) at Serena & Lily

There's 20% off at Serena & Lily right now with the code GOFORIT. So, now is a better time than ever to buy outdoor furniture. This gorgeous sofa ought to ensure your garden is as cozy as it is stylish. Hand-wrapped in resin over an aluminum frame, its cushions are made from a luxurious performance fabric to resist all manner of wear and tear including staining, mold, and UV radiation. Choose from a huge range of colors for your cushions.

Memorial Day grill deals

If a shiny new gas grill, charcoal grill, or even a smoker is on your wishlist this Memorial Day, then rest assured we've found the best deals online that you can shop early. Buy now and you can enjoy your grill over the Memorial Day weekend. It makes total sense...

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ | $500 $299.99 (save $200.01) at Macy's

Get the entire family involved with dinnertime thanks to this tabletop grill from BergHOFF. It's a design statement as much as it's designed for practicality, with a handle for easy carrying. It's nice and compact so that you can pack it in the car for vacations or bring it to a friend's home. It weighs just 5kg and is easy to clean after cooking, too.

Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker | $454.80 $419 (save $35.80) at Amazon

The Weber Smokey Mountain Cooler is highly rated and for good reason. It can help you achieve an authentic smoky flavor from the comfort of your own backyard, whilst it's best for slow cooking. It doesn't take up too much space on your patio, either, and its capacity is very generous. Use it to cook an entire turkey and a ham at the same time. You can control its heat with ease thanks to the damper system. A total bargain!

Everdure FORCE 2 Burner Gas Grill | $999.99 $630.51 (save $368.49) at Amazon

When it comes to design, you won't find a grill more stylish than the Force 2 by Everdure. Crafted by Heston Blumenthal, this grill is the ultimate gas option especially when it has $360+ off its price tag. It's ready for cooking within 5 minutes of ignition, it offers 2 burners and 381inches-squared of cooking surface. It sits on lockable wheels so that you can move it closer to your patio furniture or further away, and it has two storage shelves underneath. It's only on sale in blue for now...

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II | $1,299 $1,154.75 (save $144.25) at Amazon

Check out this Kamado Joe deal on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day. The Classic Joe II offers 18 inches of cooking space plus two side shelves for food prep and storage purposes. It sits on wheels for easy moving around your yard, plus you can manage its temperature thanks to its top vent. It even has multiple shelves so that you can cook meat and fish or veg all together without cross-contamination worries.

When is Memorial Day in 2022?

Memorial Day is always on the last Monday of May, therefore in 2022 it falls on May 30. However, as always, we do expect deals to start going live from the week before, with lots of retailer offers being live throughout memorial weekend.

Should I wait until Memorial Day to buy furniture?

Whether it's a new sleeper sofa or a new outdoor sofa that you are after, we would definitely recommend holding your horses until Memorial Day. This date is known as one of the best times of year to buy furniture, with popular furniture giants slashing their prices both in stores and online. In short: if you can wait, then definitely do.

You can browse affordable patio furniture sets just below. Use the arrows to scroll, and hit the 'VIEW DEAL' buttons for more info.

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a grill?

Yes, Memorial Day is an excellent time of year to purchase a grill. Why? Whilst Black Friday is also a good time to pick up a grill deal, you then have the issue that once you've bought your grill, weather permitting, you'll have to wait months to actually use it. When it comes to Memorial Day grill deals, though, you'll be able to use yours as soon as it arrives, for flipping some burgers or for grilling some hot dogs.

The same goes for Amazon Prime Day, too. Although you can definitely find amazing grill deals in this mega sale, by the time rolls around you'll be itching to grill and will miss out on several sunny days that would be perfect for BBQing.

You can browse affordable grills just below. Use the arrows to scroll, and hit the 'VIEW DEAL' buttons for more info.