Marshall's gorgeous vintage-style speakers are seriously discounted at Amazon this Black Friday

Bluetooth speakers don't have a reputation for being overly stylish, but that has changed in recent years, with classic audio brands throwing their hats into the ring. Marshall is one of those brands, and the company's range of Bluetooth home and portable speakers are some of the best looking around.

But they don't come particularly cheap, so it's always brilliant when they're part of sales events like Black Friday. Amazon currently has a number of speakers in the range discounted, as well as it's Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones and Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.

As well as Bluetooth speakers, a few of Marshall's products come with Amazon Alexa built-in. You can read our review of the Marshall Stanmore II Voice or head to our guide to the best smart speakers and best Bluetooth speakers for more. And if you want a portable option, we highly recommend the smaller, weatherproof Marshall Emberton, which is $70 cheaper right now.

Today's best deal Marshall Acton II | was $280 , now $150 (save $130) One of the larger speakers from Marshall, the Acton II is designed to be a piece of decor as much as it is a speaker. We love the physical knobs that can be used alongside the Bluetooth app. You can pick up the speaker for 46% off at Amazon.

Marshall Emberton | was $170 , now $100 (save $70) Marshall's portable speaker really impressed us when we tested it shortly after its release, so we're thrilled to see that it's now available for less than $100. This could be because of the release of a second-generation model, but that doesn't mean this isn't a great deal.

Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker with Amazon Alexa | was $220 , now $150 (save $70) What's better than a Bluetooth speaker with Marshall's iconic design? A Marshall speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in. The smart assistant comes ready to go, so you can use the Uxbridge to do everything from checking the weather to setting alarms (and asking silly questions).

