I shop for a living and I've found the best luxe home décor deals under $50 - Black Friday sales that elevate your space

I have expensive taste — it's a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I naturally gravitate toward the best of the best, which, as a style editor, is a plus. On the other hand, my wallet usually hurts — badly.

If you're thinking, 'there has to be a better way!' — there is! The key word here is balance. We can have it all — luxury at an affordable price point — all that's needed is a little extra digging.

Fortunately, I've done that heavy lifting for you. Below is a thoughtfully curated edit of the best Black Friday home deals, tailored for people (like me) who struggle with compromises. If you want it all, look no further than these luxury home décor pieces under $50. Picture genuine Tibetan sheep fur pillows and hand-illustrated plates featuring Jil Sander's face, sourced from top-notch retailers like Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue — these truly are the crème de la crème.

For those who share my passion for designer home décor, don't miss out on shopping this $35 kitchen organizer designed by Nate Berkus.

Best luxury home décor under $50

Discover more elevated (but heavily discounted) home design at the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.