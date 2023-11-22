I shop for a living and I've found the best luxe home décor deals under $50 - Black Friday sales that elevate your space
I've discovered the pieces that will make your home look expensive despite their amazing Black Friday markdowns
I have expensive taste — it's a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I naturally gravitate toward the best of the best, which, as a style editor, is a plus. On the other hand, my wallet usually hurts — badly.
If you're thinking, 'there has to be a better way!' — there is! The key word here is balance. We can have it all — luxury at an affordable price point — all that's needed is a little extra digging.
Fortunately, I've done that heavy lifting for you. Below is a thoughtfully curated edit of the best Black Friday home deals, tailored for people (like me) who struggle with compromises. If you want it all, look no further than these luxury home décor pieces under $50. Picture genuine Tibetan sheep fur pillows and hand-illustrated plates featuring Jil Sander's face, sourced from top-notch retailers like Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue — these truly are the crème de la crème.
For those who share my passion for designer home décor, don't miss out on shopping this $35 kitchen organizer designed by Nate Berkus.
Best luxury home décor under $50
Price: $42.25
Was: $46.95
Behold this ingenious contraption: an appetizer tray that holds a few appetizers and a glass of wine — all while leaving you with a free hand. This is precisely what we didn't know we needed to entertain guests at our next dinner party, but absolutely do.
Price: $48
Was: $80
Josephine Dessine specializes in hand-painted porcelain illustrations. Each piece from this fashion-centered collection features a fashion icon, and in this case, it's the German designer Jil Sander.
Price: $45
Was: $75
Copenhagen design brand Raawii has joined forces with with creative director and Apartamento co-founder Omar to create a collection of nine stackable pieces. One of these pieces is a gorgeous matte-finish carafe — perfect for serving drinks or displaying flowers.
Price: $21
Was: $105
There's something inherently elegant about a wall sconce, especially in the case of this one by Thomas O'Brien. Its dual glass globes offer shadow-free lighting, making it perfect for placement beside a favorite art piece.
Price: $33
Was: $60
Bring the vineyard home with one my favorite scents in the Black Friday candle sales by La Montaña. A must-have for any wine lover, it is inspired by Valencian Mistela wine, offering a comforting aroma of raisins and warm spices.
Price: $49.95
Was: $90
It's obvious just by looking at it that this is one nice toaster. With slots for not two, but four pieces of bread, and multiple toasting settings, your breakfast routine just received a significant upgrade.
Price: $44.99
Was: $90
Villeroy & Boch has been crafting exceptional tableware since 1748. Raise a toast to a legacy of excellence with these elegant champagne flutes — just in time for New Year's.
Price: $48.10
Was: $74
There are a lot of faux sheep fur pillows out there, which may or may not actually look like the real thing. Priced under $50, this one's actually real. It's a lasting addition to adorn your couch or bed for many years to come.
Price: $47.65
Was: $52.95
Crafted from parawood and inlaid bamboo, this split-level cheese board is quite literally a cut above the rest. Complete with one cheese fork, one hard cheese knife, and one chisel knife, this is your ticket to a charcuterie of dreams.
Discover more elevated (but heavily discounted) home design at the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.
