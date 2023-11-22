I shop for a living and I've found the best luxe home décor deals under $50 - Black Friday sales that elevate your space

I've discovered the pieces that will make your home look expensive despite their amazing Black Friday markdowns

Luxury home décor under $50.
(Image credit: Bloomingdales; Net-a-Porter; Saks Fifth Avenue)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

I have expensive taste — it's a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I naturally gravitate toward the best of the best, which, as a style editor, is a plus. On the other hand, my wallet usually hurts — badly.

If you're thinking, 'there has to be a better way!' —  there is! The key word here is balance. We can have it all — luxury at an affordable price point — all that's needed is a little extra digging.

Fortunately, I've done that heavy lifting for you. Below is a thoughtfully curated edit of the best Black Friday home deals, tailored for people (like me) who struggle with compromises. If you want it all, look no further than these luxury home décor pieces under $50. Picture genuine Tibetan sheep fur pillows and hand-illustrated plates featuring Jil Sander's face, sourced from top-notch retailers like Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue — these truly are the crème de la crème.

For those who share my passion for designer home décor, don't miss out on shopping this $35 kitchen organizer designed by Nate Berkus.

Best luxury home décor under $50

Wood Wine Appetizer Plate Set from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Picnic Time 4-piece wood wine appetizer plate set

Price: $42.25

Was: $46.95

Behold this ingenious contraption: an appetizer tray that holds a few appetizers and a glass of wine — all while leaving you with a free hand. This is precisely what we didn't know we needed to entertain guests at our next dinner party, but absolutely do.

Josephine Dessine Jil Sander porcelain dish.
Josephine Dessine Jil Sander porcelain dish

Price: $48

Was: $80

Josephine Dessine specializes in hand-painted porcelain illustrations. Each piece from this fashion-centered collection features a fashion icon, and in this case, it's the German designer Jil Sander. 

Orange carafe from Net-a-Porter.
Raawwii + Omar earthenware carafe

Price: $45

Was: $75

Copenhagen design brand Raawii has joined forces with with creative director and Apartamento co-founder Omar to create a collection of nine stackable pieces. One of these pieces is a gorgeous matte-finish carafe — perfect for serving drinks or displaying flowers.

Modern silver wall sconce from Bloomingdale
TOB by Thomas O'Brien Beckham modern double sconce

Price: $21

Was: $105

There's something inherently elegant about a wall sconce, especially in the case of this one by Thomas O'Brien. Its dual glass globes offer shadow-free lighting, making it perfect for placement beside a favorite art piece.

Wine scented luxury candle from Net-a-Porter.
La Montaña Mistela scented candle

Price: $33

Was: $60

Bring the vineyard home with one my favorite scents in the Black Friday candle sales by La Montaña. A must-have for any wine lover, it is inspired by Valencian Mistela wine, offering a comforting aroma of raisins and warm spices.

Cuisinart white toaster from Bloomingdale
Cuisinart 4 slice compact plastic toaster

Price: $49.95

Was: $90

It's obvious just by looking at it that this is one nice toaster. With slots for not two, but four pieces of bread, and multiple toasting settings, your breakfast routine just received a significant upgrade.

Champagne flutes from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Villeroy & Boch champagne flutes (set of 4)

Price: $44.99

Was: $90

Villeroy & Boch has been crafting exceptional tableware since 1748. Raise a toast to a legacy of excellence with these elegant champagne flutes — just in time for New Year's.

Tibetan sheep fur throw pillow from Bloomingdale
TOV Furniture Tibetan sheep fur pillow

Price: $48.10

Was: $74

There are a lot of faux sheep fur pillows out there, which may or may not actually look like the real thing. Priced under $50, this one's actually real. It's a lasting addition to adorn your couch or bed for many years to come.

Swiss cheese cutting board from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Picnic Time Swiss cheese cutting board 4-piece seet

Price: $47.65

Was: $52.95

Crafted from parawood and inlaid bamboo, this split-level cheese board is quite literally a cut above the rest. Complete with one cheese fork, one hard cheese knife, and one chisel knife, this is your ticket to a charcuterie of dreams.

Discover more elevated (but heavily discounted) home design at the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest