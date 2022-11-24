Black Friday TV deals LIVE: the lowest prices and best places to buy our favorite brands

Refresh

(Image credit: Hisense) Hisense 75" A6 4K Google TV | was $680, now $500 (save $180) (opens in new tab) Best Buy currently has the 4K Hisense A6 TV on sale for 26% off, saving you a massive $180 on the set. With HDR, 4K resolution, Google TV, and Google Assistant built-in, and a massive 75-inch screen, this is a fantastic deal for under $500.

(Image credit: LG) The best 85 inch TVs are in high demand this Black Friday - you all sure have either big living rooms or a big addiction to action movies you want to see on the wide screen. Or maybe nature shows so you can get close up? Anyway, a bit of advice - not all 85-inch TVs are actually the same size. Yep. Mind-blowing. This is due to a few factors, including the thickness of the bezel. Because you will either mount it or place it on a particular surface, you should ensure you have the correct measurements before moving forward. For a general idea of dimensions, the choices on this list range from 41.8-43.5in high, 72.9-75.8in wide, and 0.6-3.3in deep without considering the stand. If weight is important, you should also ensure your chosen set meets your particular needs.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 65" The Serif 4K TV | was $2,000, now $1,800 (save $200) (opens in new tab) This is THE television for anyone who considers every part of their home's decor. Designed by the Bouroullec brothers, its curved white frame and slender legs made it an instant design classic. If you're interested in a TV that will make its presence known, we would recommend the Samsung The Serif for a bolder design than your average set. This 65" model is $200 less at Best Buy for Black Friday today, so this is a great chance to snap up a deal.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 85" The Frame 4K TV | was $4,298, now $3,298 (save $1,000) (opens in new tab) We love this TV so much - it looks like a work of art (and that's even when you don't have it tuned to the Mona Lisa). Smart enough to seem as if it's part of your gallery wall, it's the ultimate TV for those who don't want their entertainment to ruin their home's aesthetic value. The 85" Samsung Frame TV has a customizable bezel and anti-reflection matte display to mimic a picture frame when it's not in use. Save $1,000 at Amazon.

(Image credit: LG) LG 55" A2 4K OLED TV | was $1,300, now $800 (save $500) (opens in new tab) One of the best discounts on an OLED TV at Best Buy right now, the 55" LG A2 4K TV is a fantastic mid-size option for a brilliant price. With $500 knocked up the price, you can grab it for an amazing $800 this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Philips Ambilight 55OLED936/12 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant) We're particularly on the hunt for deals on OLED TVs this Black Friday. As our tech expert Alan Martin said in his piece Is an OLED TV worth it? from an aesthetic point of view, they definitely are. 'Because they don’t need a backlight panel, OLED screens are about as thin as you can get,' Alan said. 'Scarily thin when you’re pulling your brand new panel out of the box for its initial setup, in fact — but worth it when it’s in place, looking all stylish.'

(Image credit: Hisense) Hisense 75" U800GR 8K ULED Roku TV | was $1,800, now $1400 (save $400) (opens in new tab) A way to get next-gen, cutting-edge 8K resolution in your home for less, the Hisense 75" U800GR Roku TV is on offer at Best Buy today for $400 less. The TV is fantastic if you value image clarity and depth, and it also sounds great with Dolby Atmos support.