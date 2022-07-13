Jonathan Adler on how to 'embrace the chaos' of an eclectic decor scheme as he launches Atelier Adler

Designer Jonathan Adler is known for his love of an unexpected objet. When he guest edited the June 2021 print edition of Livingetc - the only guest editor in the magazine's history - he wanted to include palm trees, sculptural vases and modern fine art.

And as he launches Atelier Adler, his brand new flagship store in Soho, New York, he has curated 6000 square feet filled with his signature take on interior design. Vases with faces, giant hands and gold chandeliers all jostle to outdo each other with their maximalist brilliance.

‘I’m really happy with how everything has turned out at Atelier Adler,' Jonathan says. 'Being a multi-use space it really allowed me to let loose creatively. From showroom and retail to the pottery studio and office workspace, each area is entirely different. All throughout, my aim was to pay homage to this area of New York which had such a huge influence on my life.’

(Image credit: Atelier Adler)

The brand's 11th store - but also its biggest - is a three storey destination showroom and a trove of gilt-edged pleasures. The ground floor covers everything Jonathan designs, from pottery to furniture and bedding to candles, all displayed in such a way that makes maximalism seem fun.

The key to such successful curation, he says, is to embrace the wonder of it all. 'Shelves become a repository for things we don’t know what to do with,' Jonathan says - something any homeowner can relate to. 'One knows all the different strategies and techniques to employ, whether it's stacking both horizontally and vertically or creating a different sort of a cadence with different objects to create a pleasing variety on display. But the most important thing, in my opinion is just to do it and avoid shying away from the chaos of it all.’

(Image credit: Atelier Adler)

Up on the mezzanine is the product and interior design studios, where consultants offer advice for curating your own schemes. The lower level features work stations, meeting rooms, a photo studio, and even a “Zoom Room” for private calls - a completely wallpapered jewel box of a room tucked under the stairs.

Chairs are by Humanscale, surfaces are by Caesarstone, and window treatments are from Adler’s collaboration with The Shade Store.

‘I’m first and foremost a potter, so incorporating my own pottery studio into Atelier Adler was a really exciting element for me,' Jonathan says. 'Design wise, it was all about embracing the chaos of the work space.’

Jonathan's wonderful and witty take on style has become one of the biggest modern interior design trends. As we all seek to ensure our homes are places that make us smile, you could do no better than taking a trip to the Atelier to be inspired.

Visit Atelier Adler: 382 West Broadway Sunday - Saturday 10AM - 6PM