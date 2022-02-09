Jonathan Adler’s surprising lighting secret will add a hint of glamor to your bathroom

Internationally renowned designer (and Livingetc guest editor) Jonathan Adler knows how to make a statement. And while interior experts often discuss how to create a focal point in your living room and bedroom, Mr. Adler has focussed his attention on a slightly less conventional space – the bathroom.

When it comes to adding a hint of excitement and (in Jonathan’s words) glamor to your bathroom, the designer recommends using one key tool: light. Sharing his modern bathroom ideas in an exclusive interview, he reveals what you need to know.

Jonathan Adler’s bathroom lighting tip

(Image credit: Yellowpop x Jonathan Adler collection/ photograph by Joe Thomas)

When asked how to bring glamor into the bathroom, Jonathan recommends investing in a lamp. ‘Bathrooms deserve moody lighting and, bonus, four out of five people agree your wrinkles will look less wrinkly in diffused light,’ he says. Need we need any more encouragement to get behind this unorthodox interior design trend ?

Before you get involved, however, it is important to double-check your electrical requirements depending on your location. The electrical code for bathroom lights depends on your local building code – which is typically based on a national model code known as the National Electrical Code in the US – or the IP rating in the UK.

(Image credit: James Merrell)

In a bathroom, electrical wiring should be protected against the moisture of the bathroom and use NEC/ IP rating as recommended by your electrician. It is almost important to ensure fixtures are splash-resistant.

Therefore, for an alternative (but similar) modern decorating idea , Peter Bowles, the Director of Original BTC , recommends investing in wall lights that are especially suitable for bathrooms with low designs.

Interesting wall lights are a great way to bring some individuality to your bathroom,’ Peter says. He urges you to experiment with original ship lights that exhibit an industrial feel – and mix metals for a relaxed, quirky feel. ‘You don’t need to use chrome or aluminum light fittings just because your taps are chrome,’ he adds.

(Image credit: HAM Interiors)