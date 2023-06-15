John Legend has launched a new decor collection – and it captures the interior mood of the moment perfectly

There are few celebs we believe have a genuine eye for interior design, but John Legend is one of them. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen have offered us many-a-glimpse into their lavish Beverly Hills home which combines both their styles for a modern, neutral take. Think patina brass, boucle couches, and handmade pieces that showcase artisanal crafts.

Now though, the singer has proven he's ready to delve deeper into the world of interiors, teaming up with Etsy on a creator collab that platforms small, independent sellers.

The limited edition decor and lifestyle collection has been co-designed with an inspiring group of Etsy shops run by women, Black, and underrepresented sellers. Drawing inspiration from John's own interior style, each piece has been designed to infuse warmth, character, and a relaxed refinement into your modern home - qualities we love here at Livingetc.

From earth-toned ceramics and woven baskets to textured throw pillows and a sleek oak wood console unit, the pieces all have an organic, artisanal look that feels bang on-trend. You can shop the whole collection on Etsy right now, but, to save you time, we've picked our favorite picks of the bunch we think you won't want to miss.

(Image credit: Etsy)

Etsy is one of our favorite places to shop sustainably for unique items, and we love that it gives independent sellers - some of the best in their craft - an opportunity to share their work with us. The same is true for John, too. 'I love Etsy because it gives a platform to so many creative and diverse makers who pour their heart and soul into their work,' he says. 'Getting to collaborate with these talented artists was such a special experience because the finished products tell a story about the people who made them.'

With this in mind, John prioritized working with creators he believed deserved greater recognition, including two members of the historic Gullah basket weavers community. The 11 Etsy shops featured in this Creator Collab represent five countries - including sellers from the US, Canada, the UK, Bulgaria and Poland - and the items culminate in a melting pot of cultural influences as a result.

(Image credit: Etsy )

'It’s important for me to fill my home with high-quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,' says John. 'Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.'

Find out top picks below, and stay tuned for John’s second Etsy Creator Collab launch later this year, just in time for the Holidays.

Bedroom buys

Black Lotus Pillow Cover Shop at Etsy Hand dyed and stamped in India, this 18 x 18 inch cotton pillow cover adds a cozy vibe to any space. The lotus flower pattern is perfect for a adding a vintage heritage feel to a bedroom, which is then given a modern edge with the monochrome colorway. Ivory Boucle Pillow Cover Shop at Etsy Boucle is here to stay, and this 22 x 22 inch ivory pillow cover offers just the right spattering of the texture without being overkill. Created with the highest quality fabrics, it's perfect for layering on your bed with other textiles for ultimate comfort. Khaki striped robe Shop at Etsy Take your self-care ritual to the next level with this classic short robe made from our handwoven linen/cotton peshtamals. Soft, extremely absorbent, and quick-drying, it works just as well a bathrobe as it does for lounging at breakfast.

Houseplant decor

Art Deco pedestal planter Shop at Etsy For an organic modern style, this art deco inspired planter is just the ticket. 3D printed from sustainable bioplastics mixed with recycled wood, it features a pedestal base and a square planter profile designed to easily fit any 4 - 6 inch pot.

Ceramic tray Shop at Etsy The raw qualities of ceramic pair beautifully with plants, which is why this tray makes a great base for your leafy decor. Built by hand with durable stoneware and finished with a satin glaze, we love the speckled, earth-toned finish. Woven stand Shop at Etsy This stand proves that money does indeed talk. If your budget permits it, this abstract plant basket brings a modern feel to a space, its curved shape adding a point of visual interest. Better still, the heirloom piece is handwoven by the Gullah community.