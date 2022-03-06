This new trend will fill your city garden with jewel-inspired tones

Trends forecasters WGSN have shared their 2022 garden predictions – and they predict a year of pure, majestic color.

Introducing jewel-toned gardening, a movement that brings the beauty of rare gemstones to your exteriors. This garden trend emerged after the forecasters observed 17,965 Pinteres pins surrounding jewel-toned gardening. They then named Orchid Flower – a jewel-toned magenta pink as their Color of the Year 2022. However, the power of jewel-toned gardens doesn’t end there.

Google Trends also observed a 190% increase in search volumes for ‘jewel tones’ this time last year – meaning these sought-after hues have the perfect foundation to thrive this 2022.

According to WGSN , jewel-toned hues, such as Orchid Flower, represent ‘a sense of positivity and escapism’ and are perfect for creating an ‘outdoor oasis.’

However, you don’t need to have a large outdoor space to make this trend work. Instead, this trend is changing urban gardening ideas in cities everywhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

Why jewel tones are perfect for urban gardens

Alongside the desire for jewel-toned gardens, Pinterest reports a rise in demand for balcony gardens – following 270,000 pins. According to recent studies*, 56% of the global population lives in urban areas and has the potential to create an urban garden. And, of all garden trends, jewel-toned flowers are amongst the easiest to bring into a city space.

‘Balcony gardens are a great way for city-dwellers to elevate and maximize smaller outdoor spaces and are an easy trend to follow for any novice gardeners due to their low upkeep,’ explains garden experts from OnBuy – the company behind the study*.

How to bring the trend into your home

When considering small garden ideas , you could do far worse than follow the advice of Fi Boyle, an award-winning landscaper from the Society of Garden Designs . Fi Boyle is a big fan of grouping vibrant jewel tones in spaces of all sizes.

‘I love to combine strong magenta reds like Rosa 'Munstead Wood' with moody purples, deep blues, and limes,’ the expert says. Fi also recommends incorporating plants that have colored stems and leaves ‘such as Salvia ‘Caradonna' with the dark purple stem or Sedum ‘Karfunelstein and Heuchera ‘Plum Pudding’ for a striking aesthetic.

Springtime begins with this jewel-inspired trend – you heard it here first.