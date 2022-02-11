Jenna Lyons urges you to avoid this material in the bathroom

Dramatic marble is amongst Jenna Lyon’s favorite design staples – but she is far less fond of fake alternatives.

In an Instagram live, the Soho-based designer has revealed why you should never opt for faux marble – and why the real material is the statement your bathroom needs.

The former creative director and president of J.Crew is currently taking over the interiors industry via The Expert, where she shares her modern decorating ideas with interior enthusiasts who are searching for a renovation. You can still give your bathroom a Jenna Lyons-approved facelift without access to the platform – by following Jenna’s marble rule below.

Jenna Lyons’s bathroom marble rule

(Image credit: Future / Matthew Williams)

‘I have had a hard time with people who recommend you do not use marble - don’t listen to that. I’m over that stone replacement; I just don’t appreciate it,’ Jenna announced in a discussion for The Expert .

Sharing her modern bathroom ideas with designer Jake Arnold, Jenna expressed her adoration for real, dramatic marble.

‘For a long time, Carrara and gold was the standard. And, while I was open to doing some gold things in projects, I can tell that people want [more and more] to do something dramatic and amazing,’ Jenna says. ‘People taking risks, and it’s so fun. I am deeply appreciative and into it.’

(Image credit: Future / Matthew Williams)

Faux marble is out, and dramatic marble is in, but is this statement really worth the investment? According to Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs, bold marble is set to dominate interior design trends this 2022 – and this natural material isn’t expected to fall out of fashion fast.

Barrie explains that statement marble pays homage to the Spa Bathroom trend – one of the biggest movements of the year so far.

‘A tried and tested trend but never more relevant than now, as people continue to want a place to escape to, where the very essence is to be able to relax and unwind in a luxurious setting… spa bathrooms offer all this,’ he says.

(Image credit: Future / Matthew Williams)

Alongside dramatic marble, the designer recommends investing in huge soaking tubs and walk-in wet room style showers that give your room a boutique hotel feel.