Homes in this city are officially the most beautiful in the US – here's why
Native designers reveal how to replicate the sought-after style of the Hoosier State's capital
Indianapolis is officially the city with the most beautiful interiors in the US, according to a recent study*. The research investigated the average number of Instagram likes across 238,285 interior-related posts before crowning the Indiana capital as the most beautiful in the nation.
With an average of 3836 likes per post, Indianapolis overtook Knoxville, Tennessee (in second place), and Beverly Hills, California – that also made the top three. The city is a trove of modern decorating ideas that deserve replication on both sides of the Atlantic, but where should you begin?
Here, Indianapolis-based designers share what defines the city's style and what its quintessential style means to them.
Indianapolis – the city with the most beautiful interiors in the US
The study by *Angi suggests you take note of this Midwestern state capital, that design house Decorilla label the 'Crossroads of America.’ Indianapolis-based interior designers are at the perfect junction to receive inspiration from across the country,' they say. 'And these interior masterminds are creating some of the most amazing projects across America's heartland.'
Many of the city's design movements are defined by bohemian accents and balanced paint ideas – below are our favorites.
1. Turn comfort pieces into a stylish statement
'An interior design trend I'm seeing with my clients in Indianapolis turns toward casual elegance. We here in the midwest want comfort mixed with style,' says Rebekah Clark, a designer at Clark Team Designs. A trend toward shabby chic and bohemian-inspired elements (like pillows, throws, and rugs).
In her client's Indianapolis home (above), Rebekah uses pillows to incorporate texture in the wooden corner of a room. Though these accessories are there for comfort, they are equally influential in softening the acoustics of the space.
2. Accentuate architectural features
'Blended architectural features mixed with architectural elements (like brick walls and wallpaper) has been a staple with my clients,' Rebekah explains.
The designer suggests Bohemian-inspired accents are a staple of midwestern design – most primarily seen through lighting fixtures.
3. Prioritize small details
In her discussion with Decorilla, Heidi Woodman from I Love Haus explains that design in Indianapolis comes down to tiny details, including color theory and texture. These elements are the key to a 'flawless' design that appears coordinated and always well-designed.
Are you inspired by Indy's interiors? We expect this city will dominate the design map for many more years to come.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK and has experience in fashion and travel journalism, which she previously practised whilst living in Paris and New York City. Her adoration for these fashion capitals means she particularly loves writing about contemporary styles and trends for Livingetc.
-
-
How to paint a wall - design professionals explain how to get it exactly right
If you know how to paint a wall then the world of decor overhauls is yours for the taking. Learn from the experts to do it right
By Jacky Parker • Published
-
Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5 – which is better to help you reach your exercise goals?
When it comes to Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5, they both offer nifty features, but which fitness tracker is better for you?
By Shannon L. Flynn • Published