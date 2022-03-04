Homes in this city are officially the most beautiful in the US – here's why

Indianapolis is officially the city with the most beautiful interiors in the US, according to a recent study*. The research investigated the average number of Instagram likes across 238,285 interior-related posts before crowning the Indiana capital as the most beautiful in the nation.

With an average of 3836 likes per post, Indianapolis overtook Knoxville, Tennessee (in second place), and Beverly Hills, California – that also made the top three. The city is a trove of modern decorating ideas that deserve replication on both sides of the Atlantic, but where should you begin?

Here, Indianapolis-based designers share what defines the city's style and what its quintessential style means to them.

Indianapolis – the city with the most beautiful interiors in the US

(Image credit: Rebekah Perry Clark)

The study by * Angi suggests you take note of this Midwestern state capital, that design house Decorilla label the 'Crossroads of America.’ Indianapolis-based interior designers are at the perfect junction to receive inspiration from across the country,' they say. 'And these interior masterminds are creating some of the most amazing projects across America's heartland.'

Many of the city's design movements are defined by bohemian accents and balanced paint ideas – below are our favorites.

1. Turn comfort pieces into a stylish statement

(Image credit: Rebekah Perry Clark)

'An interior design trend I'm seeing with my clients in Indianapolis turns toward casual elegance. We here in the midwest want comfort mixed with style,' says Rebekah Clark, a designer at Clark Team Designs . A trend toward shabby chic and bohemian-inspired elements (like pillows, throws, and rugs).

In her client's Indianapolis home (above), Rebekah uses pillows to incorporate texture in the wooden corner of a room. Though these accessories are there for comfort, they are equally influential in softening the acoustics of the space.

2. Accentuate architectural features

(Image credit: Rebekah Perry Clark)

'Blended architectural features mixed with architectural elements (like brick walls and wallpaper) has been a staple with my clients,' Rebekah explains.

The designer suggests Bohemian-inspired accents are a staple of midwestern design – most primarily seen through lighting fixtures.

3. Prioritize small details

(Image credit: Rebekah Perry Clark)

In her discussion with Decorilla, Heidi Woodman from I Love Haus explains that design in Indianapolis comes down to tiny details, including color theory and texture. These elements are the key to a 'flawless' design that appears coordinated and always well-designed.

Are you inspired by Indy's interiors? We expect this city will dominate the design map for many more years to come.