IKEA's New Outdoor Lighting Might be Its Best Yet — and Looks so Much More Expensive Than It is

Spring is around the corner and warmer nights are fast approaching. While it might still feel a little way off, serene scenes of BBQs and outdoor parties are already beginning to flit through our minds.

If there's one thing we'd recommend to make your backyard more entertaining friendly this year, it's investing in some good outdoor lighting. That way, you can rest assured that your backyard is prepped should you wish to start venturing outdoors more and soaking up the atmosphere of your backyard.

While good modern garden lighting can be expensive, we've just discovered a new collection from IKEA that feel pretty cool and design-forward. Here's our Livingetc approved picks that will set your yard up stylishly.

Portable Table Lamps

(Image credit: IKEA)

Outdoor table lamps are such a brilliant way to bring extra lighting levels to your backyard, however, when it comes to cordless, portable lights, these can often be expensive for a designer-style look. This year, however, IKEA have a got a few new ones that are good-looking and budget-friendly.

Our standout favorite has to be this unique decorative lamp from their new SOLVINDEN collection. This lamp comes in a crisp yet warm cream color, and the quirky design of this particular table lamp is truly design-worthy. Turning on this lamp in the evening will send playful, patterned beams out into your surroundings, and it's battery operated, so you can move it wherever you need to. It’s hard to believe that this high-concept lamp costs just $19.99. For a similar look at the same price, we also love this simple mushroom style lamp from the same collection.

If you’re looking to cultivate a romantic, intimate vibe in your backyard, the SOMMARLÅNKE lantern table lamp could perhaps be the perfect addition to your outdoor space. The pillared structure of this table lamp means that stunning geometric prisms of light flood your space. It will illuminate your space while also making it look more inviting and cozy.

‘The affordability of their outdoor lighting collection means that creating a beautiful and sustainable garden is attainable for more people, which is crucial in promoting greener living practices,' echoes gardening expert Tony O’Neill.

String Lights

(Image credit: IKEA)

Is any garden truly complete without the playful addition of string lights? Our standout choice has to be these fun, patterned lantern string lights. With the orange and yellow stripes, they strike a perfect balance between elevated and easy-going, and bring a touch of sunshine into your garden for spring. These lights will add some much-needed color and warmth wherever you choose to hang them, and they're great for outdoor tree lighting, too.

If you’re looking for something more whimsical, these decorative dragonfly fairy lights are a truly unique and fun find. They’re on the pricier side (in IKEA terms — they’re still under $40) but they're a guaranteed conversation starter.

‘The range from minimalist designs to more ornate pieces means there's something for every taste and garden theme,’ says Tony. ‘This versatility ensures that whether someone is looking to create a cozy, intimate backyard retreat or a vibrant space for entertaining, IKEA's lighting options can accommodate those needs.'

Wall Lamps

(Image credit: IKEA)

Wall lamps are a functional addition to your backyard, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be aesthetically pleasing, too. These sleek and slim wall lights from the GRÖNSPRÖT collection embody this harmony between beauty and functionality. They look minimalistic and streamlined, but they emit a warm and gentle light from above and below.

Form and function blend seamlessly, too, in this statement wall lamp from the LÄGERVALL collection. It would work perfectly above a door, as it creates a cocoon of light beneath it that is sure to lure you outside after dusk, perfect for brightening up your backyard deck, balcony or patio for evening entertaining.

‘Beyond merely illuminating outdoor areas, these lights enhance the ambiance, making gardens not just visible but visually appealing after dusk,’ Tony adds. ‘The strategic placement of lighting can transform a simple garden into a magical nighttime oasis, extending the usability of outdoor spaces well into the evening.’

Can't get to IKEA? Try these outdoor lighting buys instead