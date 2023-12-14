This New IKEA Gadget Allows You to Automize Your Home for Less Than $10

Home atomization might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie where robots take over the world, but it's nothing to be afraid of. The reality is that discreet motion sensors are already a huge part of society and provide a great deal of benefits to our homes, too.

For a long time, smart homes were reserved for the rich and famous, but IKEA has now made it easier than ever. This new nifty device from IKEA is less than $10 and makes automation a doddle by allowing you to take control of your lighting (or, rather, hand it over to this gadget). Not only is it a staple in home security, but it can also help you live more sustainably by lowering your energy consumption. Here's why we think it's the small device that every home needs.

If you've been looking into home security, you've likely come across light motion sensors, and this small wireless sensor from IKEA makes it simple. The VALLHORN sensor reacts to movement and turns your lighting on – both indoors and outdoors - and given its affordable price point, you can buy one for every room. The nifty device is fully wireless and powered by two little batteries, and is small enough to blend into your interiors so discreetly that you'll barely notice it.

(Image credit: IKEA)

At one time, each sensor can connect to 10 light sources that turn on in unison when motion is detected. Obviously, this can cause quite a fright if you aren't expecting it, so having motion-activated lights outside your home is a great way to deter unwanted visitors and keep your home safe.

The lights can also be set to turn off automatically after five minutes. This can be incredibly handy for those of us guilty of leaving the lights on. Turning your lights off when they are not needed is one of the simplest ways we can all live more sustainably in our everyday lives and, while it might not sound like a lot, every little helps when it comes to lowering energy costs and minimizing our carbon footprint.

I also believe it would be the perfect finishing touch for a kitchen or bathroom to make those late-night trips easier - simply swan into the room and your path will be lit. After all, nothing screams luxury more than automated lighting.

Can't get to IKEA? Here are 3 alternatives